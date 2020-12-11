Architect and Douglasville City Councilman Terry Miller plans to build a three-story mixed-use building downtown that will become home to the county’s first microbrewery.
The building is planned for 6732 Spring St. in Douglasville, behind the Masonic Lodge near the corner of Spring and Bowden streets.
The microbrewery will be on the first floor, with offices including Miller’s architectural firm, on the second floor, and residential space including condominiums and a two-story loft unit on the third floor. Miller said there will also be a rooftop garden. He said he’s open to having a restaurant on the rooftop if there is interest, but notes that most eateries outside of major cities prefer to be at street level.
“The idea is I want this to be the premiere address in downtown Douglasville,” Miller said. “I want this to be the building that people want to be in, or if they can’t be in it they want to build something next to it because they want to be nearby.”
Miller said the hope is to start construction on the building in the spring of 2021, with a completion planned for sometime late next summer or early fall. The building will be about 11,000-square feet and Miller estimates it will cost between $2-$2.5 million to build. He estimates the building will be around 45-48 feet high and notes that city zoning limits downtown buildings to no more than 50-feet in height.
The microbrewery will be named the Skint Chestnut Brewing Company. Douglasville was originally known as Skint Chestnut by Native Americans because of a large tree in town that was stripped of its bark and used as a landmark.
Miller said the brewery on the ground floor will have 14-foot ceilings, with lots of glass and garage door openings so people can see the brewing tanks.
“The tanks are what make it cool looking,” Miller said. “That’s what makes a brewery interesting. You want to show those off.”
Mark Henson, an award-winning longtime home brewer and French teacher at Douglas County High School, is partnering with his brother-in-law Doug Farrell on the microbrewery.
Henson lives in Douglasville with his wife Tia, who teaches art at DCHS. He said they’ve come up with some potential names for his local brews, including Deer Lick IPA and Dog River Pale Ale. Corn Crib is another idea, he said, possibly for a cream ale since corn is one of the ingredients from that style beer.
Farrell, a physical therapist who works in executive management in the health care industry, will focus on the operations side of the brewery.
“We’re hoping to build something where we would like to hang out,” he said. “And frankly I don’t think we’re very strange. I think we’re pretty normal people. It’s not going to be like a dance club. It’s not going to be like a sports bar. We do want it to be family friendly because, frankly, people who drink beer have kids, and we’d love for them to come out.”
Henson said Skint Chestnut also plans to make craft sodas like root beer, cream soda and fruit sodas.
The small white building currently on the site that houses Miller’s office will be razed. The building looks like a house, but Miller said he doesn’t believe it was ever a residence because it doesn’t have a shower. He said the building has “no historic value.”
Miller said the new building will be the first Class A office space built in downtown Douglasville in a long time.
He said the building’s location a half block from the planned Town Green and amphitheater on the old jail site to the west and and a half block from the Douglasville Conference Center to the east make it “a perfect location.”
“You can come down, have dinner at Gabe’s, decide you want to have a beer afterwards. You walk right around the corner and it’s there,” Miller said. “Same thing, you go to a concert on the Town Green. At the end of that, you walk a half block over and have a beer.”
Miller called the building a “game changer.”
“Douglasville used to be the city that never missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity,” he said. “We’re now learning how to catch the opportunities. So hopefully we can put that slogan to rest.”
He said the building’s design is based on buildings he has seen in other cities that “really kind of create a spark for those communities.” He said it’s the same philosophy he used in designing the stage cover in O’Neal Plaza.
Miller said he got some inspiration for the arrangement of the windows and the green color used on the exterior of the planned new building from the Lever House in New York, a glass box skyscraper built in 1952 that is considered a good example of modernist architecture.
He said the building “has to be attractive” to potential tenants who might want to rent a space or move into the loft and to customers of the brewery. And he said it “has to be something that’s going to spark a lot of development around it.”
“You want anything that happens in this area to reflect on how this building started it all. So they’ll react to and with this building,” Miller said. “So you’ll see future development either looking a little bit like this or matching in scale or the character of the fenestration in some way. All these things will come into play that will hopefully create basically a new neighborhood along Spring Street. We’re essentially creating a new neighborhood here in downtown Douglasville.”
Miller said he’s currently trying to line up all his investors. He said a development plan will have to be approved by the city’s planning commission, which would potentially make a recommendation for the city council to approve it.
Miller, who served on the council from 2007-2011 and started his second tenure in 2017, said the development plan and anything else involving the building will be presented to the city by someone representing him to avoid conflicts of interest.
Miller said he can’t be in the room when the presentations are made or when any votes take place.
“I’m trying to be very careful about any potential conflicts of interest,” he said.
While he said he would like to make money on the project, his ultimate goal is to do something that enhances the city he calls home.
“I’m putting my money where my mouth is,” he said. “I have no idea if I’ll make money on this building. I hope I do. But my goal is not to get rich doing it. My goal is to do something good for the community. I’m an architect. I’m a designer. I want to see something cool happen in our town.”
