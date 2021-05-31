New Manchester High School wrapped up graduations for the county’s five high schools with 394 seniors in the Class of 2021 receiving their diplomas Saturday morning. The graduation had originally been planned for Friday evening, but was postponed due to storms in the area. In all, 2,092 seniors graduated last week from the Douglas County School System. Turn to Page A2 for more pictures from New Manchester’s graduation and look in the May 29-30 Weekend edition of the Sentinel for pictures from the other four schools.
