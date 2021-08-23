The number of vehicles that travel the new Highway 92 bypass through Douglasville is expected to increase by 66% over the next 16 years.
Douglas County Transportation Director Miguel Valentin said daily traffic volume on the road is already at 33,000 vehicles a day and is expected to soar to 50,000 cars by 2037.
Valentin made the comments as part of an overview of the project provided to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on Saturday. Warnock visited Douglasville to get a first-hand look at the project, which some regard as the most substantial transportation project in the county since Interstate 20 opened in the early 1970s.
Valentin said the project is expected to be completed in 2022, 20 years after project design started.
The first three phases of the four-phase project are entirely within Douglas County and will cost an estimated $66 million, Valentin said. Phase 4 includes the widening of Highway 92 from Malone Road north to Nebo Road in Paulding County and will cost an additional $55 million, Valentin said. Valentin said the full scope of the project is close to 9 ½ miles.
Valentin told Warnock construction started in early 2016. He called the railroad bridge over the new tunnel “one of the most complicated issues with this project,” saying it delayed the project for two years.
County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, who was also on the bus tour with Warnock, said Norfolk Southern asked that at least three railroad crossings in Douglasville be closed permanently. The crossing at Campbellton Street, which for decades was the route Highway 92 took through downtown, was permanently closed last month.
Installation of pedestrian and roadway street lights at the new bridge underpass are scheduled to be completed by the end of August or early September, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
As of last month, GDOT reported that phase II of the project, which entails relocation of Highway 92 from Pine Drive to Cooper Street, was 90% done with an estimated completion of early spring of 2022.
Other project activities ongoing as of July according to GDOT include:
• Finalizing construction of four retaining walls near the new underpass.
• Relocating utilities for the Douglasville waterline/WSA near Hospital Drive
• Picking up construction debris done by the contractor, mowing and other maintenance activities that will continue throughout the project limits.
