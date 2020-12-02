SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

There have been 50 students in Douglas County selected to compete for the Governor’s Honors Program.

The program is a four-week residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors.

This program takes place on the campus of Berry College in Rome and is designed for gifted and talent-ed high school students. The program is held in the mid-summer, and during the day students will attend classes in specific areas of study and attend social and instructional activities in the evening.

There are 20 subject areas for which students may be nominated, and students who attend public, private, and home schools are all eligible.

The local nominees this year are:

Communicative Arts

• Taya Taylor, AHS

• Amber Clay, CHHS

• Tyler Dorsey, CHHS

• Brooke Blacknail, DCHS

• Lindsey Robles, DCHS

CTAE: Computer Programming

• Christopher Suarez, LSHS

CTAE: Engineering

• Jaiden Mayes, AHS

CTAE: Mechanical Design

• Morgan Mitchell, AHS

CTAE: Computer Programming

• David Gorzinski, AHS

CTAE: Mechanical & Electrical Engineering

• Rebecca Scarbrough, LSHS

Dance

• Ashlee Savage, NMHS

• Aneesah Salmon, NMHS

• Jai Winston, NMHS

• Milah Hendrix, NMHS

• Shakira Johnson, NMHS

Instrumental-Woodwind

• Peyton Banks, DCHS

• Malia Smith, AHS

Instrumental-Brass

• Dominick Perez, AHS

Instrumental — Woodwind Bari Sax — Band

• Christian Green, NMHS

Instrumental — Jazz Piano — Band

• Christian Walker, NMHS

Math

• Addison Vakiener, CHHS

• Robert Pierce, DCHS

• Edwin Trejo Balderas, DCHS

• Hamza Waraick, DCHS

Science — Physics

• Andrew Manchuraju, DCHS

• Donovon Jackson, CHHS

Science — Chemistry

• Ella Buscema, DCHS

Science — Biology

• Juan Garcia Reyes, LSHS

• Remiah Jones, LSHS

Social Studies

• Ileana Bossie, AHS

• Kylee Green, AHS

• Kaylee Blair, AHS

• Chinelo Ireh, DCHS

• Logan Thompson, LSHS

Theatre

• Alicia Washington, NMHS

• Myla Finks, NMHS

• Tavin Bennet-Brown, NMHS

• Travis Espinoza, LSHS

Visual Arts

Irene Essien, NMHS

Jordan Pambi, NMHS

Raina Chalkley, AHS

Ava Fasone, AHS

Vocal

• Adler Vann, DCHS

• Joselyn Ventura, DCHS

• Grace Tembo, DCHS

• Eli Purrington, AHS

WL French

• Avia Solomon, DCHS

• Michaela Robinson, DCHS

WL Spanish

• Damilola (Janet) Bankole, DCHS

• Kaelyn Maddox, DCHS

These students will now prepare for state, which also includes an application and personal interview process. Finalists will be announced next spring and the program will be held June 13 through July 10 at Berry College in Rome.