SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
There have been 50 students in Douglas County selected to compete for the Governor’s Honors Program.
The program is a four-week residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors.
This program takes place on the campus of Berry College in Rome and is designed for gifted and talent-ed high school students. The program is held in the mid-summer, and during the day students will attend classes in specific areas of study and attend social and instructional activities in the evening.
There are 20 subject areas for which students may be nominated, and students who attend public, private, and home schools are all eligible.
The local nominees this year are:
Communicative Arts
• Taya Taylor, AHS
• Amber Clay, CHHS
• Tyler Dorsey, CHHS
• Brooke Blacknail, DCHS
• Lindsey Robles, DCHS
CTAE: Computer Programming
• Christopher Suarez, LSHS
CTAE: Engineering
• Jaiden Mayes, AHS
CTAE: Mechanical Design
• Morgan Mitchell, AHS
CTAE: Computer Programming
• David Gorzinski, AHS
CTAE: Mechanical & Electrical Engineering
• Rebecca Scarbrough, LSHS
Dance
• Ashlee Savage, NMHS
• Aneesah Salmon, NMHS
• Jai Winston, NMHS
• Milah Hendrix, NMHS
• Shakira Johnson, NMHS
Instrumental-Woodwind
• Peyton Banks, DCHS
• Malia Smith, AHS
Instrumental-Brass
• Dominick Perez, AHS
Instrumental — Woodwind Bari Sax — Band
• Christian Green, NMHS
Instrumental — Jazz Piano — Band
• Christian Walker, NMHS
Math
• Addison Vakiener, CHHS
• Robert Pierce, DCHS
• Edwin Trejo Balderas, DCHS
• Hamza Waraick, DCHS
Science — Physics
• Andrew Manchuraju, DCHS
• Donovon Jackson, CHHS
Science — Chemistry
• Ella Buscema, DCHS
Science — Biology
• Juan Garcia Reyes, LSHS
• Remiah Jones, LSHS
Social Studies
• Ileana Bossie, AHS
• Kylee Green, AHS
• Kaylee Blair, AHS
• Chinelo Ireh, DCHS
• Logan Thompson, LSHS
Theatre
• Alicia Washington, NMHS
• Myla Finks, NMHS
• Tavin Bennet-Brown, NMHS
• Travis Espinoza, LSHS
Visual Arts
Irene Essien, NMHS
Jordan Pambi, NMHS
Raina Chalkley, AHS
Ava Fasone, AHS
Vocal
• Adler Vann, DCHS
• Joselyn Ventura, DCHS
• Grace Tembo, DCHS
• Eli Purrington, AHS
WL French
• Avia Solomon, DCHS
• Michaela Robinson, DCHS
WL Spanish
• Damilola (Janet) Bankole, DCHS
• Kaelyn Maddox, DCHS
These students will now prepare for state, which also includes an application and personal interview process. Finalists will be announced next spring and the program will be held June 13 through July 10 at Berry College in Rome.
