The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced that the doors to the Boundary Waters Activity Center are officially open to the public.
The center is located at 4996 Highway/Highway 166. The brand-new multipurpose center located in District 2 is a 30,000-square-foot facility, the most prominent building project in the 2016 SPLOST program with an investment of over $7.5 million.
Last month, a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held to celebrate the eight sports mega-complex, and it was well attended by Douglas County citizens, according to a release from the county.
The program included several special guests, the Alexander High School color guard presented the flags, and the New Manchester High School band performed a variety of music selections.
There were various speakers including Douglas County commissioners, Parks and Recreation Director Gary Dukes, and former American professional basketball player and longtime television analyst for the Atlanta Hawks, Mike “Stinger” Glenn guided the program as the master of ceremony.
Since the grand opening, the center has been flooded with attendees interested in a multitude of activities including fitness classes, free play basketball, and workouts in the fitness area, according to the county. The facility is also staffed with a team of people who are proud to serve the community.
According to Chad Griffin, assistant director of Parks and Recreation: “Over the past several months, the department has gone through some awesome changes and additions to its staff. The Recreation Department continues to grow and add new professional staff to its team. Each of them brings a unique talent to the table to make the department better and to offer great programs to the community in Douglas County.”
This complex has a list of activities for families, and they include basketball, swimming, football, soccer, baseball, nature trails, and disc golf.
Stay up to date on the activities at the Boundary Waters Activity Center by following on Facebook at Douglas County Parks & Recreation, Instagram at @douglascounty parksandrec, and our website www.douglas countyparks.com.
