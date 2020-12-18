The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved a $98.7 million 2021 budget during Thursday afternoon’s virtual meeting that was filled with a few heated exchanges.
By a 3-2 vote, the budget was adopted with little discussion. The $98.7 million was within the limit that the BOC set on new budget.
In August, the BOC adopted a resolution not to spend more than the previous year’s revenue after raising taxes 27.8% to make up for a budget shortfall.
Commissioners Ann Jones Guider and Henry Mitchell both voted against the budget. It is the second straight year the two have not been in favor of the budget.
On Tuesday night, a $99.6 million budget proposal failed and the meeting was adjourned after three-and-a-half hours of debate.
County Finance Director Jennifer Hallman made a presentation before Thursday’s vote, telling commissioners that about $500,000 could be made up by raising the estimated tax collection rate in 2021 from 93% to 94%.
Guider, the only Republican, called out Chairman Romona Jackson Jones during the meeting for not honoring her word that a discussion would be held before a vote.
Guider wanted to further discuss the budget and salary of incoming probate judge Christina Peterson.
Guider’s biggest concern was that the probate court budget will nearly double in 2021 when Peterson takes over.
Jones had indicated that a discussion would take place on the subject but instead called motion.
“I took you at your word,” Guider told Jones. “You are rushing this through. I thought we were going to discuss the probate judge’s salary. Y’all are just sliding this through. I know you don’t want to hear from me.”
Commissioner Kelly Robinson reminded Jones that there was a motion and second and no discussion could take place.
“This is a sham,” Guider told the other commissioners. “This is a shame. It’s a dark day in Douglas County history and it is racist on the part of y’all.”
Mitchell said he voted against the budget in part because of Peterson’s compensation and the assumption of a 94% tax collection rate.
On Tuesday, the BOC discussed giving Peterson a $36,688.32 supplement, which was in line with other county judges.
State law allows for the probate judge to keep fees received for vital records. This past year, the office collected $71,400 from vital records fees, but Hamrick only elected to keep 50% of the total.
Jones indicated Tuesday that Peterson plans to keep 100% of those fees.
“I couldn’t support it for Christina’s supplement and the additional $70,000 she could get. It is not a good look.”
