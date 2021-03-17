'A drop in the bucket': BOC committee discusses 86% pay hike for coroner

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners plans to discuss giving a $120,000 budget increase to Coroner Renee Godwin, including a pay hike of 86% that would bump the salary for the part-time coroner up to $62,894.
During Monday’s BOC finance committee meeting, Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said the full board will have a chance to discuss the proposed salary and budget increase in an upcoming meeting.
“This is not set in stone, it is up for discussion,” Jones said during the two hour virtual meeting. “I just want to take it to the board and allow them to give their input.”
The finance committee was discussing items it was revisiting from its budget retreat that didn’t make the $98.7 million budget the BOC passed in December.
Godwin’s requested increases weren’t a part of the original list, according to Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, who voted against the 2021 budget.
Knowing that the request from the embattled coroner would receive backlash from citizens, Jones pointed out that the county has a “hefty” reserve fund.
“I want that $21.9 million to hit the newspaper,” Jones said about the budget reserves. “What’s important is that we have a hefty reserve. We are in very good shape. This county is doing better than expected, so this $29,000 is like a drop in the bucket. It was a request and I just wanted to allow the Board of Commissioners to weigh in before I just removed it off.”
While Jones touted the BOC’s reserves, she did not mention the 27.8% property tax rate increase commissioners adopted last year or the mandatory furloughs for first responders and other county employees. She also didn’t mention the roughly $400,000 increase in the probate judge’s 2021 budget that the BOC gave new Probate Judge Christina Peterson before she was sworn in.
Godwin is part-time and at of the beginning of 2020 earned a salary of $33,747, according to county records. The finance committee recommended she get a salary increase of $29,147, taking her up to $62,894.
Jones noted that the coroner’s salary hasn’t increased since 2012.
In 2017, the BOC tabled a request by Godwin to increase her salary by 81% after only two months in office.
Godwin had originally asked for a $65,000 yearly salary in 2021, but the finance committee whittled it down to a little over $62,000 to stay within its budget limitation on revisited items to the general budget.
In mid-December, the BOC approved, by a 4-1 vote, the hiring of a replacement position of one deputy coroner and the hiring of three back-up support positions. Guider was the lone vote against the move.
Working with a $3 million limit for items on the revisited list, the finance committee decided to recommend giving Godwin the $29,147 salary increase, as well as purchasing four new vehicles for the coroner and moving her office from the old courthouse to Club Drive.
The finance committee also recommended purchasing 35 vehicles for the sheriff’s office.
Guider argued not to move the coroner’s salary request to the full BOC since it was a late item added. During a meeting earlier this month, the BOC removed a business item to write a non-binding Letter of Intent to lease or purchase 35 vehicles for the sheriff’s office after a lengthy debate over lack of funding.
“I want it to go on record that I’m against the salary increase,” said Guider, who serves as co-chairman of the finance committee. “It is important that we stick to our plan. We need to give priority to the list we had come up with.”
It was not immediately known when the BOC might take up the finance committee’s recommendations.
