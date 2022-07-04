After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the City of Douglasville put on its annual Fourth of July parade on Monday. Parade watchers lined Church Street to watch under an overcast sky. Martin Thomas, a 7-year-old who saved his family from a house fire last year, was the grand marshal of the parade. Thomas and his grandfather, Cortez Steele, sat atop a convertible, with his mother, Nichelle Steele, riding in the front passenger seat. There was a full slate of activities to celebrate Independence Day, with activities at Hunter Park, including a bounce house, snow cones, face painting and activity stations at the park located on Gurley Road. American Legion Post No. 145 sold barbecue plates until late afternoon at the park. To cap off the festivities, the annual fireworks display took place near Arbor Place Mall.
