'A fighting chance': Memark hopeful push to vaccinate amid COVID variants leads to a return a normal

Editor’s Note: A year ago this coming Saturday former President Trump declared a national emergency as the coronavirus took hold. The story below and others in a series of stories that will run this week look at where we’ve come from with COVID-19, where we are now, and where officials think we’re headed.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark runs the agency charged with helping to educate the public on COVID-19 and coordinating testing and vaccinations, among other tasks.
“What’s fascinating about this whole pandemic and what’s exhausting about it — it was new,” she said.
To say it’s noteworthy that a year after the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed that Georgia and the rest of the nation is three months into vaccinating citizens is a huge understatement.
The Douglas County School System plans to vaccinate 1,600 teachers and other staff Friday and Saturday, almost a year to the day after Superintendent Trent North announced local schools would begin all-digital learning on March 16, 2020.
Douglas County finished the 2020-21 school year with digital-only learning. But the school system has kept its school buildings open since last September when North gave parents and students the option to return to in-person learning.
“They got their masks and he has really done a lot to keep people as distanced as he can. It’s not the easiest thing,” Memark said of North. “And he’s also very proactive — he really keeps track of the numbers and if there’s ever a problem, we call him and he’s all over it.”
VIRUS TRANSMIssion
A year ago, there was a lot of uncertainty around how the virus was transmitted, with many health experts advising people to sanitize everything from your groceries to your mail. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control in a release last month said “there is no credible evidence of food or food packaging associated with or as a likely source of viral transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus causing COVID-19.”
Memark said the fact that the coronavirus is novel, or new, is what led to many of the precautions citizens were advised to take early on. She pointed to Ebola, another deadly virus, which was commonly spread in West Africa by a burial ritual that included washing bodies.
She said the issue of masks — whether the public should wear them given that N-95 masks needed to be saved for health care workers on the front lines — was another big issue that played out from early in the pandemic.
“You look back on it, it was really hard.” Memark said. “It was really hard. But I feel like once they came out with some data and information and then they quickly said, ‘OK go ahead and wear some of these fabric masks — it’s better than nothing having some of this protection. And actually it’s panned out pretty well. You have some good quality ones. And so we’ve learned so much.”
The latest guidance from the CDC on masks, Memark notes, is to wear masks that fit snugly around the nose and chin that preferably have two or three layers. Surgical-type disposable masks are commonly available and among those the CDC says are effective.
Masks are important, she said, because a year of research has confirmed that COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person during close contact (within 6 feet). And while the number of cases has been trending downward for the last several weeks, Memark said the case rate of 243 per 100,000 residents in Douglas County is still two-and-half times what is considered high and that it “can go bad really quickly.”
“If you’re somebody that’s in a high risk category like elderly, or have compromised conditions — have diabetes, hypertension, any lung issues, I would consider double masking because you are very high risk,” Memark said.
THE GOOD AND BAD
Asked to reflect on what went really well and what didn’t over the past year, Memark pointed to things that are opposite sides of the same coin.
She praised the community’s willingness to come together to help as the thing that went really well.
“It’s just been amazing,” she said. “We’ve been able to lean on each other. We served as oftentimes educators and kind of coordinators. But we have needed help, too. Whether it was vaccines or tests or venues or getting communications out. And everybody was just so quick to help. And we helped others. … I’ve never felt so good about my community in that way.”
As for an issue that didn’t go well, Memark pointed to the political divide in the country over mask-wearing, which she reiterated “works” at curbing the spread.
“That’s national leadership,” she said. “I wish that message about the preventative measures had not been politicized. I think we would have saved a lot more lives. It’s just horrible.”
She said there are some nearby school systems where, unlike in Cobb and Douglas, masks aren’t required. She said she’s heard that students who choose to adhere to the science and wear a mask in those districts are bullied, which causes a lot of students to stop wearing masks “because they’re kids.”
“That to me is probably the biggest failure that I saw,” she said. “If we had done the masks and social distancing, we probably wouldn’t have had to lock down as hard. Not that we really did. But I think had we all been on the same page with just the mask and distancing we would have been a lot better off and not lost over 500,000 folks.”
VACCINATIONS
President Biden has said vaccinations will be available for all adults who want one by the end of May. Memark said she trusts the president and that the infrastructure to give vaccines to large numbers of people is being built in Georgia.
She said the fact that big chain pharmacies are receiving the vaccine is good news.
She said it’s at places like CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Kroger and Walmart, along with the mass vaccinations at Arbor Place Mall that she expects a big number of citizens in Douglas will be able to get their shots in the coming months. She pointed out that Premier Pharmacy in Douglasville is among the smaller pharmacies that has told CDPH they want the vaccine and have the capacity to give several hundred shots a day.
About 95% of those pharmacies and other providers, Memark said, are “nowhere near capacity.
“So when the vaccines start flowing in, we’re all going to try to do a big push and do as many as we can in as short amount of time and get folks done,” she said.
The issue of whether people will eventually need booster shots is still unknown, Memark said. She said the pharmaceutical companies are “working on the mutant strains and getting a booster for that.”
She noted the flu shot has four strains and is given annually. She said it’s possible we could all be getting an annual COVID-19 shot as well, especially if the virus continues to spread. Getting people vaccinated as soon as possible so the virus can’t find new “hosts” is the biggest way to contain it, Memark said.
“This virus keeps mutating,” she said. “It’s a smart virus.”
She said that as of late last week CDPH had given over 31,000 vaccinations for COVID-19 without any severe reactions. She said more than 85% of deaths have been in people 60-and-over, making age a risk for death along with being overweight and having chronic medical conditions.
She said the risk of getting sick and possibly dying versus the small risk that comes with getting a vaccine “to me is not equitable at all.”
“I was nervous but we had to start somewhere, and I did great,” she said. “And I feel perfectly fine. All of the stuff that I have is from stress from the job.”
Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to guidance issued Monday by the CDC.
The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.
RETURNING TO ‘NORMAL’
With summer just a few months away, many people are wondering if it’s safe to go on vacation.
Memark said she plans to take her kids to the beach for a few days. She said she chose a hotel that follows CDC COVID guidelines and plans to spend most of her time outside or in the hotel room.
Memark said she hopes we can return to “normal” by the summer.
“I feel good that we’re going to get a lot of vaccines out,” she said. “If we could try to crush this as best we can — put a lot of pressure on it before the variants. That’s what I’m worried about is that these variants are simmering underneath and they come so quickly it’s hard to keep up with them. And so that’s what I’m afraid of. So I’m racing against time — let’s get these vaccines, let’s get them into everybody that will take them at least. And that gives us a fighting chance. So let’s pray for summertime.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.