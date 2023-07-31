National healthcare manufacturer and distributor Medline is supporting A Gift of Love Services with a $5,000 donation to address health equity and help facilitate access to care.

This is Medline’s second annual donation to A Gift of Love. As with last year, the funds will go towards the nonprofit’s Back-to-School Party where students receive food and school supplies. Employees of the company’s Lithia Springs plant were on hand recently to help give the bags to Douglas County students in the group’s Book Bag Food Program.