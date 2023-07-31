National healthcare manufacturer and distributor Medline is supporting A Gift of Love Services with a $5,000 donation to address health equity and help facilitate access to care.
This is Medline’s second annual donation to A Gift of Love. As with last year, the funds will go towards the nonprofit’s Back-to-School Party where students receive food and school supplies. Employees of the company’s Lithia Springs plant were on hand recently to help give the bags to Douglas County students in the group’s Book Bag Food Program.
A Gift of Love Services Book Bag Food Program feeds more than 300 children every week, supplying food to families for the days their kids are not in school. Those enrolled were invited to attend A Gift of Love’s Back-to-School event July 22 at their office, 10541 Veterans Memorial Hwy. Lithia Springs, GA, 30122.
“Business partnerships are a vital part of our organization,” said A Gift of Love Executive Director Brenda Kirk. “We are honored to be a recipient, and the funds will greatly impact our community’s young people.”
Along with a backpack full of school supplies, each student that attended the Back-to-School Party received a new outfit as well as a health aid bag containing soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, and other products. Lunch was also provided.
“Access to fresh food and school supplies may not be the first things that come to mind when we think about health equity, but these are examples of what experts now call ‘social determinants of health,” said Karen Frey, Senior Philanthropy Manager, Medline. “Access to nutritious food is critical to better health outcomes, especially in young children. We’re glad to partner with A Gift of Love on their important work.”
Studies have shown that students’ grades and classroom behavior are directly impacted by their access to school supplies, with proper availability leading to excitement and readiness for learning.
This is the second consecutive year that Medline supports A Gift of Love’s Back-to-School party. Last year’s event was a notable success, as nearly 100 kids received the supplies they needed for the upcoming school year.
