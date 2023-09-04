Douglasville officially has its gathering spot for world-class entertainment.
The “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight, performed before a capacity crowd on Saturday during the grand opening of the new Douglasville Town Green and GreyStone Amphitheater.
It was, as event emcee Paul Milligan, of Fox 5 Atlanta, said, “a historic evening.”
Those lucky enough to get a free ticket lined Club Drive at Church Street long before the gates opened Saturday at 6. Once inside, folks set up their lawn chairs on the town green and settled in for a relaxing evening on what was a perfect night downtown with temperatures in the high-70s and the sky glowing hues of orange and red.
Before the show, many danced to old-school tunes and listened to music being played by the deejay.
At 7 p.m., Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson opened a short grand opening program by singing, “To God Be the Glory.”
Robinson and the Douglasville City Council then held an official ribbon-cutting for the town green and amphitheater, which will host saxophonist Boney James next Saturday and country singer LeAnn Rimes on Sept. 16 as part of the sold-out opening concert series.
“This amphitheater is a space for all of us to come together, to have a gathering space to create art, fellowship, music and memories for years to come,” Robinson said. “Our stage will not only host well-known artists, like the ‘Empress of Soul’ Gladys Knight, Boney James and Miss Leann Rimes coming. … We will have theater here. And the other 359 days of the year, you can come, and it’s a park. So we invite you to come with your families.”
Robinson recognized several people who were instrumental in transforming the old jail site into the town green and amphitheater, including city staff led by City Manager Marcia Hampton. She also gave a shout-out to Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal, Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons Jr. and other elected officials in attendance.
GreyStone CEO Gary Miller spoke about the company’s 87-year history in Douglas County and of the significance of the new town green and amphitheater.
“This is a tremendous asset for our community,” Miller said.
The 79-year-old Knight came on stage just after 8 and performed for about 75 minutes.
“I hope one of these songs will sink in right here, and you can take it home with you,” Knight told the crowd at the start.
She sang a range of songs including,“Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye),” “Love Overboard,” “I’ve Got To Use My Imagination,” “You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me,” “If I Were Your Woman,” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine.”
She also sang covers, including “Help Me Make It Through The Night,” by Kris Kristofferson, Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were,” and Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”
Over the course of the show, she bantered with the crowd between songs. At one point, she told the crowd, “You are so precious.” Many responded, “You are precious.”
“There is no me without you,” Knight said.
She wrapped things up with “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
A fireworks show over the town green and amphitheater capped off the historic evening.
“Gladys put on an amazing performance,” City Councilman Howard Estes said afterward. “Even at 79, her voice is as strong and beautiful as ever. I can’t think of a better artist for the grand opening of the Greystone Amphitheater. Huge kudos to the city staff and the police department for all of their efforts in ensuring an incredibly enjoyable and safe event.”
