Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine wanted to honor the legacy of murdered teen Bobby Tillman.
On Monday afternoon, the District Attorney’s Office named a new conference room in honor of Tillman, a teenager that was killed 11 years ago at a house party.
A dedication ceremony was held on the courthouse steps before a private ribbon-cutting event in the conference room.
“We are taking a tragedy
and turning it into a celebration
with possibility and purpose,”
Racine told the large gathering at
the courthouse.
Several elected officials, including Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, attended both ceremonies.
In addition to Racine speaking, State Court Judge Brian Fortner, who was the lead prosecutor for the murder trial, and Sheriff Tim Pounds both spoke.
Tillman’s mother, Monique Rivarde, also gave a brief speech.
“I want to thank you all for this honor,” Rivarde said.
Balloons were released by Tillman’s family.
Fortner praised Rivarde and the family for their courage during the investigation and trial.
“Not one time did Monique say a single word of hate,” Fortner said. “They were a strength for us more than we were for them. I asked her how did she keep hate out of this. She looked at me and said, ‘Bobby didn’t know how to hate’.”
Tillman was just 18 years old when he was killed on Nov. 7, 2010.
Tracen Frankin, Horace Coleman, Quantinez Mallory, and Emmanuel Boykins, unprovoked, attacked Tillman that night, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Paramedics found him unresponsive on the scene, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Boykins pled guilty to felony murder, and was sentenced to life in prison. Coleman, Franklin, and Mallory were tried and convicted, and sentenced to life without parole for malice murder.
“Bobby wasn’t bothering nobody on that night,” Pounds said.
“Bobby’s character and drive still lives on today,” Racine said. “He will serve in the hearts of the DA’s office as to why we do the work we do and serve the community.”
Fortner called him a model citizen.
“Bobby was everybody’s son and friend,” Fortner said. “He is everything that we want in this community. He leaves a legacy of love.”
