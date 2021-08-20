'A slap in the face': BOC votes to make aides full time with $55K salaries

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-1 to promote legislative aides for three district commissioners from part time to full time and give them 38% raises.
District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider cast the lone vote against the move.
The move came on the same day the BOC began advertising a tentative 12.41% tax rate hike, the second increase in as many years. The BOC raised the tax rate 27.8% last year.
The aides — Kavanis Caudle, Charell Pennamon and Kristy Walker — will earn $55,182.40 plus benefits, Guider told the Sentinel after the meeting.
Caudle is the aide for District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson, Pennamon is the aide for District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell and Walker is the aide for District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan.
The aides’ new salaries were initially set at a little over $53,000 per year — an amount Guider referenced during the meeting. But Guider told the Sentinel after the meeting the contracts ultimately signed off on will give the aides roughly $2,000 more than the original amount.
Guider refused the offer for an aide when the positions were initially created in December of 2019 as part-time roles with $40,000 yearly salaries.
Prior to the vote Tuesday, Guider gave an impassioned speech about the impact she believes the promotions will have on other county employees.
She started by telling the other commissioners she had nothing against the aides, who she called “just nice, young people.”
However, she said when the aide positions were created she believed it would be a “morale killer for existing staff.”
“Now, making the part-time aides full time with a starting salary of over $53,000 plus benefits is like a slap in the face to our veteran employees including fire, EMS, sheriff’s office and here in the courthouse who have many years of experience yet (are) getting less pay or only a tad more,” Guider said.
She added: “But I’ve figured it out. The commissioners don’t care. They don’t care about your staff. They don’t care if you can work out to your retirement years. They just want you gone so they can replace you. That’s what this is all about. Your years of service means nothing to them. That has been proven over and over with all the exodus of employees this year and last year. Oh, they may toss you a little bonus at the end of the year. But that doesn’t right the wrong.”
Mitchell, Robinson, Carthan and Guider are all considered part time while Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones is full time and has her own full-time assistant.
Guider said she and the other district commissioners “do not work 40 hours a week,” a comment that Robinson and Jones took exception with.
“I put more than 40 hours in on the books,” Robinson said. “… I put the time in. I carry the water for the team. Don’t get it twisted. Don’t ever question what you don’t understand and don’t know. Don’t spread lies.”
Jones said, “My Board of Commissioners will tell you that they’re completely challenged.”
“This is not a part-time job for them,” Jones said. “They’re here a lot more than you think they are.”
Jones also defended the move to promote the part-time aides to full-time positions with roughly $15,000 salary increases.
She said the aides “are not new to county government” and “have been around a long time.”
As for the fiscal impact of the move, Jones said she had done her “due diligence.”
“I looked at the fiscal impact and there is none,” she said. “This is a budget neutral move.”
Jones said the county is currently “4.5% under budget all over the entire county.”
“That’s about $4 million,” she said. “We’ve looked at expenses, and I challenged the county administrator with something. I said we can make a move but it has to be budget neutral. Our firewall is our fiscal policy reform. And those boundaries are there for a reason. But what we’re not going to do is think the way we’ve always thought. We’ve got to be creative thinkers. We’ve got to change the game up in order to win. And we’re going to win under my leadership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.