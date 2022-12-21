AAA-The Auto Club Group will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 and is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

