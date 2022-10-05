ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has used his four years in office to enrich himself instead of looking out for Georgians’ best interests, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams charged Monday.

In three new ads, Abrams tags the Republican governor “Kickback Kemp” for increasing his net worth by $3 million since entering office in 2019 and pushing tax relief “handouts” to wealthy Georgians rather than spending tax dollars on schools, hospitals and housing.

