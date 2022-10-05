ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has used his four years in office to enrich himself instead of looking out for Georgians’ best interests, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams charged Monday.
In three new ads, Abrams tags the Republican governor “Kickback Kemp” for increasing his net worth by $3 million since entering office in 2019 and pushing tax relief “handouts” to wealthy Georgians rather than spending tax dollars on schools, hospitals and housing.
“That’s Brian ‘Kickback’ Kemp: making Georgia work for him, not you,” the ads intone.
Abrams has trailed Kemp in most recent polls, which the Kemp campaign points out in a response to the new Abrams ads.
“These lies are the sign of a desperate campaign that doesn’t want to talk about the issues Georgians care about,” Kemp campaign spokesman Tate Mitchell said.
“Governor Kemp won’t get distracted from delivering economic relief to hardworking Georgians and fighting to keep our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The ads were paid for by Abrams’ leadership committee One Georgia Inc. and approved by her campaign.
