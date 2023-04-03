Georgia Tech Fall 2022 Graduates Announced
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 263rd Commencement exercises Dec. 16 - 17, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Among the graduates were:
• Trevor Banks of Douglasville
• Hamidou Diallo of Douglasville
• Christian Jett of Douglasville
• Samuel Kofi-Opata of Douglasville
• Kaitlin Ledford of Douglasville
• Benjamin Leverett of Winston
• Mark Moran of Douglasville
• Brandon Sutherland of Douglasville
