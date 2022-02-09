As Karen Thornton presented Luke Nguyen as the county’s STAR Student, the Alexander teacher called him an ‘Academic Olympian’ for his many academic and extracurricular activities.
“I like to refer to him as an Academic Olympian,” Thornton said.
Nguyen, a senior at Alexander High, was named the county’s overall STAR Student among six other seniors.
He boasts a well-rounded academic and extracurricular resume that includes scoring the highest on the SAT among county seniors.
Nguyen scored a 1,570 to go with his 4.0 grade-point average to rank tops in his class.
It was the first time in 13 years that a Douglas County High student wasn’t named the county’s STAR Student.
Nguyen will compete with other seniors to try to become the state’s STAR Student.
“There were several teachers that pushed me along the way, and they challenged me,” Nguyen said. “There were some very challenging courses.”
Nguyen is districted for Douglas County High but selected Alexander for its AP magnet program.
He is looking to major in biology and has been accepted at both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.
Nguyen called Stanford his ‘dream school’ but he hasn’t gained full admission. He said he is waiting to hear from Harvard, Columbia and MIT next month.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development.
Since its creation in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR Program has honored
nearly 26,000 high school seniors who have in turn chosen their STAR Teachers to share in this recognition. Every accredited high
school in Georgia is
eligible to participate in
this preeminent student/teacher academic recognition.
To obtain the STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on any single test date of the SAT taken through the November test date of their senior year and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
The other county STAR Students and TeachersAddison Vakiener, Chapel Hill (Bruce Durbin); Richard Hermanto, Douglas County (Jeffrey Foley); Evan
Kemp, Heirway Christian (Mary Ashlock); Nicolas Miranda, Harvester
Christian (Barbara DeLozier); Prince Young Tufon, Lithia Springs
(Tanya Dwellingham) and Shari De La Pena, New Manchester (Whitney
Swift).
Tufon was the only student not able to attend in person. He is currently in his second year as a dual enrollment student at Georgia Southwestern in Americus.
In addition to his academic achievements, Nguyen is a member of several clubs and is captain of the school’s golf team.
“It is very unattainable to just focus on one thing,” Nguyen said. “I try to be balanced. It keeps you from being drained. I think it helps you maintain your focus.”
Alexander Principal Chris Small praised Nguyen for his involvement in a wide range of school activities.
“He chose us because of our magnet program,” Small said. “He is really interested in S.T.E.M., but has embraced all the academic programs. He is an excellent public speaker and a very humble young man.”
