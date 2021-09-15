The Douglasville Police Department debuted its Peace Officers for Justice and Accountability Rally last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the urgency and need for such an event.
Public distrust of law enforcement fueled by televised incidents of police misdeeds spurred Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks to hold a rally promoting the principles of peace, justice, accountability and unity.
The second annual rally is set for this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on the steps of the Douglasville Police Department building, located at 2083 Fairburn Road. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Community Building next door, where COVID guidelines will be adhered to.
“We will be talking about how we and other law enforcement agencies hold ourselves accountable for our actions,” Sparks said. “We believe in procedural justice and will not condone improper, unethical, illegal activities and incidents committed by our officers.”
Sparks will be joined by other community leaders and invites members of the community to come out participate.
“This is an opportunity to bring us all together and to let your voices be heard,” he said.
This year’s event will feature a Recruiting Fair with representatives from law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta onsite. Staffing in law enforcement, like many careers, has suffered since the onset of the pandemic. People Interested in a career in law enforcement will have the chance to speak with different agencies to find the right fit for themselves.
“We are reaching out to people who want to make a change and want to be a part of change,” Sparks said. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.
Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served and attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
