An Acworth man has been arrest on second degree vehicle homicide charges from an April accident.
David Brassell, 41, was arrested June 2 on second degree vehicle homicide charges that left a 64-year-old Atlanta women dead.
According to a Georgia State Patrol accident report, Brassell’s 2005 black Hyundai Sonata hit Elizabeth Thames’s 2014 red Ford Edge head on after crossing over into her lane.
Brassell was traveling south on South Burnt Hickory Road when he crossed the double yellow center divider line and hit Thame’s car, an arrest warrant stated.
According to a GSP accident report, Brassell told the trooper that ‘he did not remember or know what happened’. The trooper’s report stated that Brassell ‘advised he heard a bang and opened his eyes’.
Thames, 64, was transported to Douglas Wellstar Hospital were she later died from injuries sustained during the crash.
Brassell was transported to Cobb Wellstar Hospital for injuries. He was arrested on four charges on June 2 and posted a $19,000 bond the next day, according to jail records.
In addition to the vehicle homicide charges, Brassell is also charged with hands-free electronic devices, failure to maintain lane and tires, according to court records.
A witness that was behind Thames told a GSP officer that Brassell’s car crossed over into their lane, according to a GSP report.
