Incumbents racked up big wins in local races in Tuesday’s party primary and nonpartisan elections.
Superior Court Judge Cynthia C. Adams and Solicitor General Sonya Compton defeated their opponents by overwhelming margins.
With 100% of precincts reporting in Douglas County, Adams had 16,365 votes (83.5%) against local attorney Corey Martin (3,234 votes, 16.5%) in a nonpartisan race decided Tuesday.
Adams declared victory early in the evening with the win in hand.
“I would like to thank the citizens of Douglas County for another four years on the bench,” Adams said. “I look forward to continuing the work that we’ve already started moving cases, presiding over our accountability court, mental health court, and all the other great programs that I’m looking forward to working on. Thank you Douglas County for your confidence in me.”
Compton received 75.2% of the vote (9,782 votes) in her Democratic primary race against former assistant solicitor Tamara Oyinloye (3,221 votes, 24.8%). Compton wins another four years in office with no Republicans qualifying.
In County Commission District 1, incumbent Henry Mitchell got 77.6% of the vote (2,219 votes) in the Democratic primary to Barney Young Jr.’s 22.4% (642 votes). Mitchell will move on to the November general election to face Republican Elizabeth Bennett, who ran unopposed in her primary.
“It looks good and promising,” Mitchell said Wednesday. “Round 1 is over and done. I’m looking forward to the general election. I’m thankful for the people that got out and voted, and they did the right thing in electing Henry Mitchell III. I welcome those other voters to the team as we try to defeat my Republican opponent as we move to November.”
In County Commission District 4, Democrats Dominique Conteh (882 votes, 38.6%) and Yvonne Shaw (871 votes, 38.1%) are headed for a June 21 runoff after rising to the top of a three-person race that also included Tony Montcalm (533 votes, 23.3%). The Democratic primary winner will move on to the November general election against Republican Mark Alcarez, who ran unopposed in his primary.
The District 4 seat is open this year with Republican incumbent Ann Jones Guider not seeking another term. Guider has endorsed Alcarez.
Shaw, a code enforcement manager, thanked her opponents, volunteers and community organizers.
“The work is not done,” Shaw said. “I hope to get Douglas County’s citizens more engaged and involved in the electoral process, including the actual civic engagement that comes with holding elected officials accountable, voicing their concerns and vision for the county. Also, we have to be the change that we want to see in the world. That doesn’t mean hiding behind computers, being critical or complaining, but reaching across the aisle, rolling up our sleeves and getting the work done. I’m being an idealist, but our nation and our county needs healing. It seems like we are so divided. I want us to start to look at the things that unite us. We can leverage the collective engagement and respect to move the county forward.”
Montcalm, a communications manager, thanked his supporters and said he will remain active in District 4.
“This campaign has given me the chance to get to know so many great people who live in our district, and it’s been an honor to be in their company,” said Montcalm. “I’m grateful for their support; it’s meant the world to me. I’m going to keep fighting for what District 4 needs: better senior services, improved roads, expanded broadband, improved fixed-route bus services, agritourism and land conservation. I may’ve lost this race, but I’ve had enough support to illustrate that these issues matter to my neighbors and my community, and I’m going to keep giving these issues a voice.”
Montcalm went on to encourage his supporters to back candidate Yvonne Shaw in the likely Democratic runoff.
“Ms. Shaw has been kind and cordial to all of us throughout this campaign,” Montcalm said. “She has a district-wide perspective. I’m the kid of county workers; her background and insight into local government would do District 4 well.”
Conteh didn’t respond to a message seeking comment by Sentinel press time.
Three of the seven state legislative seats covering parts of Douglas County were competitive Tuesday.
In Senate District 35, with precincts in Fulton still outstanding, incumbent Democratic state Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, led big Wednesday with 71% of the vote (16,344 votes) in a four-candidate field that included Whitney Kenner Jones (2,625 votes), Lula Gilliam (2,209 votes) and Mike Glanton Jr. (1,832 votes). James is the expected winner and will get another two-year term in Atlanta with no Republicans qualifying.
In House District 61, with all precincts reporting, incumbent Democratic state Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, will face Rashaun Kemp in a June 21 runoff. Bruce had 4,520 votes (47.2%) and Kemp had 1,835 votes (19.2%) in a field that also included Robert Dawson (1,739 votes) and Monique McCoy (1,487 votes). The winner of the Democratic primary runoff will win the seat since no Republicans qualified.
In the open House District 64 seat, Kimberly New garnered 3,861 votes (57.75%) in the Republican primary to defeat Shane Miller (2,825 votes, 42.25%) with all precincts reporting. New will move on to the November general election to face Montenia Edwards, who won the Democratic primary with 2,342 votes (61.8%) in a field that also included Christopher R. Thornton (848 votes, 22.4%) and Mignon Willis (598 votes, 15.8%).
Douglas will be split into two United States Congress seats under redistricting.
In District 3, incumbent U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson took 82.8% of the vote (98,280 votes) in the Republican primary over Jared Craig (20,461 votes, 17.2%) and will move on to the November general election to face Democrat Val Almonord, who ran unopposed in her primary.
In District 13, incumbent U.S. Rep. David Scott led the Democratic primary with 65.8% of the vote (58,555 votes) in a field that included Mark Baker (11,152 votes, 12.5%), Chastity Driscoll (10,461, 11.8%) and Vincent Fort (8,762, 9.9%). Scott moves on to the November to general election to face the Republican primary winner, Caesar Gonzales (12,294 votes, 57.2%), who won in a field that included Calina Plotky (4,867 votes, 22.7%) and Dominika Hakwins (4,328 votes, 20.1%).
All vote totals are unofficial until certified.
Sentinel Reporter Derrick Mahone contributed to this article.
