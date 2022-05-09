Judge Cynthia C. Adams was first appointed to the Superior Court bench by then-Gov. Nathan Deal.
She has served the last five years.
Adams is being challenged by Corey Martin, a criminal and civil attorney and entrepreneur.
Born in the Bahamas, Adams attended middle and high schools in Atlanta. She has been living in Douglas County the past 19 years.
Martin was raised in Alabama and moved to Georgia in 1995, and has been residing in Douglas County since 1997.
Adams said her qualifications for the seat include her five years of doing the job and previous experience as a lawyer.
She said starting the first Parental Accountability Court in Douglas County and running Douglas County’s Mental Health Court makes her qualified.
“Before taking bench, I was vetted by the Judicial Nominating Commission and selected by Governor Deal as the most qualified candidate for this position,” Adams said. “This rigorous process included background checks, letters of recommendation, and multiple interviews including an interview with the governor. So, Douglas County voters have the assurance that I actually had to interview for this position, and be chosen over several other candidates.”
Adams said her passion for the position and experience is why she is seeking reelection.
“I absolutely love this work, and I believe it’s what I have been called to do,” Adams said. “I cannot describe how rewarding it is to have someone approach me in the grocery store or on the street and tell me that I made a difference in their son’s life, and he’s turned things around.
“Or, to see the joy on the faces of families joined through adoption. Or, hearing the story of a HOPE Court participant who has spent his first Christmas with his kids, instead of in jail or on the street; someone who has heard for the first time that he matters, and that someone is proud of him. I cannot imagine doing anything else.”
Martin said his vision for change makes him a good candidate for the position.
“I believe I am the better candidate due to my vision for change,” Martin said. “I am committed to the citizens of Douglas County and for anyone that comes into the superior court room. I want to ensure the safety of the citizens of Douglas County as well as my family and friends whom reside here. I want to ensure everyone is treated fairly and respected, unlike what we unfortunately have been witnessing presently. I also believe it’s a travesty that there’s never been a black male superior court judge in Douglas County’s history, especially considering the demographics of Douglas County.”
Adams said she has some other plans in improving the judicial system.
“I have work to do yet,” Adams said. “I have ideas and plans for more ways to keep young people out of the system, and to improve the judicial system for Douglas County.”
Martin said there are many issues of importance in the county that he would address if elected.
“From the packline to prison, backlog of cases, issues with transparency and equality and impartiality in the courtroom, as well as abuse of discretion, no issue is of more importance to me than the other,” Martin said. “Depending on the citizen that’s experiencing that particular issue, the priority of the issue changes. I want to ensure everyone is heard, they are prioritized, and their issues are addressed equally.”
Adams said she believes in keeping cases moving, and works late hours to ensure that cases are handled in a timely manner.
“Efficient case management is hugely important to me, but perhaps even dearer to my heart is the wellbeing of children,” Adams said. “As a former Crimes Against Children prosecutor, and as a mom, I have a passion for children. This extends to my courtroom, where I will not miss an opportunity to give a young person a second chance; a stern admonishment; a word of encouragement; or an opportunity to terminate probation early if they get their GED or graduate — as long as I can do so within the bounds of the law and without denying justice to victim.”
