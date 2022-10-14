Advance voting begins Monday for the 2022 general election, with voters deciding key statewide and local races.
The advance voting period runs Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, from Oct. 17 through Nov. 4 at seven sites around Douglas County.
The advance voting sites are:
• Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville.
• Old Courthouse, 6754 W. Church Street, Douglasville
• Lithia Springs Senior Center, 7301 Groover Lake Road, Lithia Springs
• Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Road, Douglasville
• Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, 5000 Hwy 96/166, Douglasville
• Deer Lick Park, 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville
• Dog River Library, 6100 Highway 5, Douglasville
Additionally, advance voting will also take place on two Saturdays this month — Oct. 22 and 29 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturdays at the Courthouse, Deer Lick Park, Dog River Library and Woodie Fite Senior Center.
Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 8 and those who don’t take advantage of the advance voting period can vote at their regular polling places from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are two marquee races this year in Georgia. For Georgia governor, incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are competing in a rematch of 2018 along with Libertarian Shane Hazel. For U.S. Senate, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will take on Republican Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
At the local level, two countywide races will be on the ballot.
Democratic Solicitor General Sonya Compton won a primary challenge in May and is unopposed in the general election.
The other countywide race involves Republican Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp.
The Supreme Court of Georgia determined in late September that Camp’s potential Democratic challenger, Ryan Williams, didn’t properly qualify and ordered Douglas County Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain to order the county elections board to remove Williams’ name from the ballot.
As part of the Supreme Court ruling, the high court must send an order called a remittitur to McClain before he can order Williams’ name removed. As of Friday afternoon, no remittitur had been filed, meaning Williams will still be on the ballot when advance voting starts.
Bryan Tyson, an Atlanta attorney who represented Camp’s husband in the appeal to the Supreme Court, said Friday he expects the remittitur any day and that votes cast for Williams will not count.
Three seats on the Board of Commissioners are also contested this year.
District 1 incumbent Democrat Henry Mitchell is being challenged by Republican Elizabeth Bennett. In District 3, incumbent Democrat Tarenia Carthan is being challenged by Republican Bundy Cobb. And in District 4, Republican Mark Alcarez and Democrat Yvonne Shaw are vying for the seat that is open this year with incumbent Republican Ann Jones Guider not seeking a new term.
One Board of Education seat is being contested this year. District 4 incumbent Democrat Michelle Simmons is being challenged by Republican Heidi Hulsey.
Two state House seats that cover parts of Douglas County are being contested. In District 64, Republican Kimberly New and Democrat Montenia Edwards will face off for an open seat that covers much of the western and southern parts of Douglas and part of south Paulding. In District 65, incumbent Democratic state Rep. Mandisha Thomas will face Republican Jan Horne for the seat that covers parts of Douglas, Fulton and Coweta counties.
Douglas is now split into the 3rd and 13th congressional districts after redistricting. Those living in the western two-thirds of the county will decide between Republican incumbent District 3 U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson and Democrat Val Almonord. Those in the eastern third of the county will decide between Democratic incumbent District 13 U.S. Rep. David Scott and Republican challenger Caesar Gonzales.
All Douglas County residents will also vote on whether to renew the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for another six years.
Visit sos.mvp.ga.gov to see your sample ballot. Call the county elections office at 770-920-7213 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.