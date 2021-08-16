The Habitat for Humanity home sponsored by students at Alexander High School is looking for volunteers as they work to complete the project.
Students at Alexander, led by Sutton Cadman, needed $90,000 to sponsor the build and raised $98,000. Sutton’s mom, Kelly, said the extra money raised from 2019 to 2020 will help offset the pandemic-related increase in costs of construction materials.
Volunteers started work on the house located on Military Way in the Veterans Place community on Aug. 7. The home is being built for disabled veteran Steve Harris and his fiance Jane Kellogg. Work will continue each Saturday through Oct. 9 except Labor Day weekend.
Kelly Cadman said in addition to volunteers, she hopes other students see what the Alexander chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta has been able to do and that they will become inspired to do good things for others through Habitat or in some other way.
Visit https://habitatnwma.org/alexander to sign up to volunteer.
Cadman said sponsors for hydration, breakfast and lunches are also needed. Potential sponsors can message Sutton Cadman at 404-403-6882.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.