Alexander High School students raised the first walls on a Habitat house for a veteran last Saturday.
The students, led by senior Sutton Cadman, raised over $90,000 for the home on Military Way in the Veterans Place subdivision, an all-veteran community off Chicago Avenue in Douglasville.
Alexander is the only singular high school to raise all of the funds to build a house in the Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta district that includes Douglas, Paulding and Cobb counties, according to teacher Debbie Rager, who serves as sponsor of Alexander’s Habitat for Humanity.
The students held bake sales, car washes and other fundraisers to reach their goal of building a home for a veteran. Local attorney Frank Winn was so inspired by their efforts that he donated enough money on behalf of the Winn 3 Charitable Fund to put them over the finish line.
Rager said the build last Saturday started at about 8:30 a.m. and by 1:30 p.m. the interior and exterior walls were up.
Leslie Cho organized the large group of volunteers, and kept the pace of building quick and efficient, Rager said. And Carol Floyd, a nurse from Villa Rica, prepared and donated lunch for all the volunteers.
The new homeowner is Steve Harris, a disabled veteran who served in the Army from 1977-1980. He and his fiancée, Jane Kellogg, have been together for more than 30 years, and their life together has not always been easy. As recently as six years ago, they were both homeless and living out of their car.
Cadman got to meet Kellogg last Saturday during the build.
“Meeting her gave him the physical ‘why’ he, along with the other club members, had worked so hard over the past two years,” Rager said.
Through prayer, hard work, and much sacrifice, Harris and Kellogg were able to save to afford an apartment, in which they have lived for the past five years, Habitat said in a release. After the Veterans Administration referred them to Habitat, Harris and Kellogg worked hard to earn the opportunity to become homeowners.
“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, but these students have earned a special place in the Habitat family,” said Jessica Gill, Habitat, NW Metro Atlanta CEO. “Their determination to meet their goal of building a house for a Veteran serves as an example to all of us.”
Rager said the build is set to conclude in early October.
A news release from Habitat for Humanity was used in this article.
