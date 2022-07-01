Alexander High School teacher, veteran and author David Brown has a new book coming out in August.
Brown spent eight years in the Army — serving three years in Germany and eight months in Operation Desert Storm.
The five books he has published are “Kindness is Encouraged: A Cautionary Tale,” “PTSD and the Impact of COVID-19: Battlefield Manifestations,” “The Stinkbug in the Tub,” “Any Service Member: Letters from Desert Storm Answered,” and “Militance and Illicit Love.”
While not all of the books came directly from his time in the military, Brown said some of them were inspired by his time spent serving America.
Brown said he writes as a coping mechanism to deal with issues relating to PTSD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, from serving in Desert Storm.
In 2011, he published his first book, “Kindness is Encouraged: A Cautionary Tale,” which is a dystopian tale in which teenagers are fighting against terrorists in order to keep the United States of America safe.
“Militance and Illicit Love” is the second book in the Kindness is Encouraged Trilogy. The teenagers grow up and the book continues to follow their journey in the fight for freedom. The third book is coming out later this year around August.
When asked what his favorite book is, Brown said “Any Service Member: Letters from Desert Storm Answered.”
In the book, he took all of the letters he received while he was stationed in Desert Storm and compiled them along with his responses to the letters with the faith that “one day the kids, many of them were kids that wrote those [letters], will be able to actually see a reply and I just hope they find them.”
He added that he believes the book “serves as an archive” for his time in Desert Storm.
At his day job in the H.A.V.E.N (Hope, Achievement, Victory, Encouragement, and Nobility) Academy at Alexander, Brown teaches literature and journalism for students in grades 9-12.
While working with students who have behavioral issues, he views the most rewarding thing of being a teacher as one day “seeing the successes that the kids will have.”
He is currently writing a few more books that he hopes to publish soon. All of his books can be found on Amazon.
