An Alabama man was convicted by a Douglas County jury Sept. 1 of carjacking two newspaper delivery drivers at gunpoint.
Christian Richards, 20, robbed two newspaper delivery drivers in the early morning on July 28, 2018 at the West Douglas Park and Ride located on Douglas Boulevard near Highway 5, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
The robbery occurred around 2 a.m. as the victims were preparing for their newspaper delivery routes that day. Both victims worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other publications, the DA’s office said in a news release.
“Hardworking citizens should be able to go to work in this community without being victimized,” said District Attorney Dalia Racine. “This was an extremely dangerous crime, and our office will not tolerate it in our community.”
According to the DA’s office, Richards and several men came to the county from Alabama and stayed at the nearby Holiday Inn off Concourse Parkway.
The victims testified that Richards and the others arrived at the Park and Ride lot in what was later determined to be a stolen red Dodge Challenger, the news release stated.
A red Nissan Altima was taken at gunpoint from a female victim by another suspect, according to a District Attorney’s office report. Another suspect held a the male victim at gunpoint, and Richards took his white Toyota Corolla, the DA’s office said.
After the robbery, the victims called 911 and Richards was spotted a short distance away, according to the District Attorney’s office release. Richard was finally arrested after a 110 mph chase that ended when the car he was driving flipped several times after a PIT maneuver was conducted by police officer, the District Attorney’s office release stated.
“Richards came into our community, robbed two hard-working Douglas County citizens, and endangered drivers and law enforcement on the interstate,” Racine said. “The jury helped law enforcement and my office to ensure the future safety of Douglas County.”
