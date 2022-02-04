Winston native Mark Alcarez announced Friday that he is running as a Republican for the District 4 county commission seat being vacated at the end of the year by 12-year incumbent Ann Jones Guider.
Alcarez, who served as chief deputy coroner under longtime Coroner Randy Daniel, made his first run for public office in 2020 in a failed bid to unseat incumbent Coroner Renee Godwin.
Alcarez ran as a Democrat two years ago and had to fight off challenges from the local Democratic Party to keep his name on the primary ballot.
This year, he is running as a Republican in the heavily conservative District 4, which covers the more rural southern and western portions of the county.
He said he’s always believed the coroner’s job should be nonpartisan since the position doesn’t make policy. But he said his “views and values align more with the Republican Party.”
Guider, the lone Republican on the BOC, told the Sentinel she is endorsing Alcarez. She alluded to him without naming him in a release announcing her retirement last week.
“It is very important to continue to have a conservative voice on the BOC,” Guider said of Alcarez.
In a letter to citizens Friday, Alcarez said that having served as chief deputy coroner he knows “that the bond between someone who truly cares about families and the community it serves must be a strong one and a caring one.”
“As a lifelong resident of Douglas County, I have served our community in a volunteer role for (14) years in youth ministry and (16) years as a baseball coach in Douglas County,” Alcarez wrote. “I learned to successfully build that strong bond and trust with our county citizens during my role as your previous chief deputy coroner and the direct impact of how a caring personal bond can effectively serve those of our community. I will embrace and foster the same philosophy when working collectively with the other commissioners and all of you to improve the overall services and support provided by the Douglas County Commissioners Office. I will assure the residents that I will be there for them personally.”
Alcarez was named the 2015 Child Fatality Review Coroner of the Year in Georgia for his work investigating, reporting and preventing child deaths.
He is the current chair of the Douglas County Department of Family and Children Services Board. He also serves on the Region 3 Board for DFCS, the Employee Retention Committee and the Douglas County Transportation Committee as the District 4 representative.
Alcarez is also a business owner, overseeing income and expenses, sales, labor costs, process improvement and employee retention.
“I have worked in the private and government sector, thus having a valuable understanding of how to minimize the use of your tax dollars to maintain a lean budget,” he said. “Above all, I want to make sure that we, the Board of Commissioners spend your money wisely. Making sure that we put your family and finances first. Your money should be your money, and not taken away by raising property taxes when it is not needed. As such, if it turns out that taxes have been raised too high, the money should be returned to homeowners as opposed to arbitrarily increasing budget spending, or spending unnecessarily because families overpaid.”
Alcarez is the only announced candidate for the District 4 seat so far.
The 2022 primary election during which nonpartisan races are decided and parties choose their nominees for the general election is May 24.
If Alcarez wins the GOP primary in May, he would move on to the general election on Nov. 8.
