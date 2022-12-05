The Douglas County Board of Commissioners failed to pass an amendment to an ordinance that would have allowed public consumption of alcohol in county buildings and parks.
The vote ended in a 2-2 tie and failed because of a lack of a majority. Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Commissioner Ann Jones Guider voted against the amendment while commissioners Tarenia Carthan and Kelly Robinson voted in favor of the change.
Commissioner Henry Mitchell was not present at the in-person meeting on Nov. 29.
In the same meeting, the BOC voted 3-1 to award a contract to Brightwell Talent Solutions to help conduct a search for a new county administrator.
During the BOC’s Nov. 16 meeting, the measure failed 2-2, but the issue was brought back up last week for another vote. Carthan wasn’t present for the Nov. 16 vote.
In the earlier meeting, Jones and Robinson voted in favor of hiring the Atlanta-based firm while Guider and Mitchell opposed it.
Guider questioned the timing of putting the item back on the agenda last week.
“One of the commissioners that voted against the item is not at the meeting today,” Guider said. “Is that a coincidence?”
Still, even with a no vote from Mitchell, the item still would have passed.
Guider said they had 60 applicants and narrowed it down to two ‘very qualified’ applicants.
The county administrator position pays between a $165,000-$200,000 according to the job listing on the county website.
The previous county administrator made $215,000.
The county is required to pay Brightwell Talent Solutions a $2,500 retainer fee to begin the search. If the BOC hires the candidate Brightwell recommends, the county will be required to pay 18% of the candidate’s first year’s total base salary to the search firm.
Jones defended the vote to hire the firm.
“We don’t want to stay within the box, we want to think outside the box,” Jones said. “This is not to say the other two applicants weren’t qualified. We are not saying that by no means. We want a larger footprint. We want to cast a wider net to make sure that we have exhausted all measures. This is another recruiting tool. It is another tool that we have in the tool box.”
Before the alcohol vote, several citizens, including Guider, spoke against the measure. Jones also spoke against allowing alcohol in the parks and other government buildings.
“I think our parks are sacred,” Guider said. “We just need to draw the line. Let us be the board that draws the line.”
The county has been without county administrator for almost a year since Sharon Subadan resigned last December.
Subadan stepped down after being told by the BOC that her contract would not be renewed, according to her resignation letter. Subadan had only been on the job for eight months.
Subadan’s contract called for a base salary of $215,000 annually. She was hired in April of 2021 to replace Mark Teal, whose contract was not renewed at the end of 2020.
