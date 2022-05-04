Alexander advances to Elite 8

A few weeks ago, the prospect of Alexander making the Class 6A playoffs were very slim.
Now, two series into the state playoffs and the Cougars are one of the hottest teams in the state.
Alexander has won four straight games — sweeping two best-of-three series — and are now in the GHSA quarterfinals.
“It has been a long, grinding season for us,” Alexander coach Zach Romain said. “We thought we had a good team at the beginning of the season. We had some illness and injuries that cost us some ball games.”
Tuesday evening, the Cougars swept No. 2-seed Lee County on the road to advance.
Alexander won 3-2, 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
In their nightcap win to sweep the series, the Cougars scored the game’s only run in the first inning.
“I’m proud of the way the guys have been playing,” Romain said. “I felt once we got everybody back and healthy that we would be a good team. Hopefully we are now starting to click.”
Alexander will take on the winner of the Allatoona against South Effingham winner in the Elite 8. The teams played Game 3 on Wednesday afternoon to determine which team advances.
The quarterfinals series is scheduled to begin on Monday.
When the Cougars returned from spring break last month, they had to win four of their last five games for a shot at the postseason.
In the last game of the season, Alexander defeated Rome to clinch a playoff berth.
“You could see the potential in this team all year,” Romain said. “It has been truly amazing to see everything unfold. It has been pretty awesome seeing everything come together. It has been very sweet and special. It is all because of their hard work.”
A fourth seed, Alexander shocked top-seed River Ridge with a 5-4, 2-1 sweep to advance.
Ironically, in 2017 River Ridge defeated Alexander in Douglasville to end the Cougars’ season in the quarterfinals.
“It’s been a few years later, but we got some revenge,” Romain grinned.
