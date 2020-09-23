Alexander, Chapel Hill top SAT national average

Seniors in the Class of 2020 at two high schools in Douglas County topped the national average on the SAT, numbers released Monday by the Georgia Department of Education show.
Alexander High seniors had an average composite score of 1035, five points higher than the 1030 national average, and Chapel Hill High was two points above the national average with an average composite score of 1032.
The composite average for all public schools in Georgia of 1043 is 13 points higher than the average for all U.S. public schools, marking the third year in a row the state has beaten the national average.
“The class of 2020 has faced unprecedented adversity and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement when the state-level scores were released earlier this month. “Given all they have overcome, I am so proud of these students for becoming the third graduating class in Georgia history to beat the national average on the SAT. I continue to be optimistic about the future of Georgia public schools as our students, teachers, and schools continue to surpass expectations and outperform their peers nationally.”
Alexander, Chapel Hill and Douglas County High also topped the national average of 510 on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing (ERW) portion of the test. Alexander students averaged a 536 on the ERW portion, Chapel Hill students had an average of 530 on the ERW and Douglas County had a 527 ERW average score.
Overall, just over a thousand Douglas County School System seniors from the Class of 2020 took the SAT. The district average composite score was 1002, up three points from 2019, with an ERW average score of 518 and a Math average of 484.
“As a district, we are moving in the right direction,” said Douglas County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Student Achievement Melanie Manley. “We must continue to have high expectations and offer rigorous academics for all students. Scores on college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT open doors for our students for scholarship opportunities and acceptance into prestigious universities. We want our students to have every opportunity possible when they leave high school.”
Carroll County had an average composite score of 1009, with an ERW average of 521 and a Math average of 489.
And Paulding County had an overall average of 1032, with an ERW average of 528 and a Math average of 504.
