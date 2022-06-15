Alexander exceeds under pressure

If there was pressure on Deuce Alexander growing up in a household with a father who played pro football and a sister who was a track standout, he certainly didn’t show it.
Alexander has blossomed into one of the state’s top wide receivers while being coached by his father, Hilton Alexander, a former NFL player.
The elder Alexander has coached his son since he was four-years-old.
“Everybody expected a lot from me,” said Deuce, a rising senior at Douglas County High. “There was a lot of expectations. I don’t think the pressure ever got to me.”
Hilton isn’t surprised.
Aside from his job as a training manager at DFAC, Hilton runs the Route King Training Services. He trains several professional and college athletes.
“Deuce is in there training alongside these millionaire football players,” Hilton said. “He understands what it takes to get to the next level. Everything he has gotten, he has earned through hard work.”
Deuce has committed to playing collegiate football at Wake Forest. He had offers from several other schools.
“I fell in love with the coaches, and it was like home,” Deuce said. “I think it was the best fit for me.”
Deuce has been a member of the Tigers varsity football program since his freshman season.
Hilton and his wife, Karen, have lived in Douglas County for the last 22 years. Karen works in the felony drug court in the county.
The couple met while they were students at Morris Brown College in Atlanta.
Hilton played high school football at Southside High (now Maynard Jackson) before attending Morris Brown. Karen is a New Jersey transplant.
Hilton played for the San Francisco Forty-Niners and New Orleans Saints from 2001-03.
“We fell in love with Douglas County when I worked out here and decided to make this our home,” Hilton said.
The couple’s oldest child, Kayla, was a three-time state champion at Chapel Hill High. She set the school record in the 100-meters hurdles.
Kayla ran track at Louisville and Mississippi State.
Deuce has emerged from the shadows of his father and sister to blaze his own athletic path.
This past spring, he won the county championship in the 400-meters and went 21.59 seconds to set a new 200 school record.
He said he is looking forward to his senior season.
“I just want to represent for the school and the county,” Hilton said. “It is very exciting. I want to help us go farther in the playoffs this season.”
