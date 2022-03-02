Alexander grad Bond serves aboard Navy’s Old Ironsides

Douglasville native Vincent Bond has earned a distinct qualification while serving his country.
Bond, a Petty Officer Third Class in the U.S. Navy, earned his basic interpretive historian qualification aboard the oldest commissioned warship afloat.
Duty aboard the USS Constitution is considered one of the Navy’s special programs. The battleship was known as Old Ironsides during the War of 1812.
According to the military branch, crew members must meet a “high standard” of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.
To gain the historian qualification, a sailor must study and be trained on the history of USS Constitution and know the storied history of its battles.
Bond also had to learn about the ship’s unique design and the life of a sailor during the 19th century.
As a member of the USS Constitution crew, Bond gets to wear the prestigious ball cap.
The unique cap has the word “crewmember” embroidered on the back, which replaces the Navy’s standard eight-point cover or hat.
“I am really happy I’m able to finally wear my ball cap and represent USS Constitution as an official crewmember,” Bond told the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Bond serves as a damage control man.
A 2017 graduate of Alexander High, Bond has been in the Navy the last three years.
Prior to gaining his certification as a historian, Bond’s previous duty station was aboard the nuclear aircraft-carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.
According to USS Constitution Public Affairs Department, active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
The warship played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812.
USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured 33 opponents, according to the Navy.
