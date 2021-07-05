Growing up, Katie Farnan learned how to sew from her grandmother.
The Alexander High graduate and former two-time state track and field champion has propelled her love for fashion into a career.
After moving to Chicago, Farnan launched a successful clothing line.
“I always wanted to own my own business,” Farnan said. “My nana taught me how to sew.”
After getting what she called ‘burned out’ as a stylist for a firm in Atlanta, Farnan took ‘the leap’ and moved to Chicago with her boyfriend eight years ago.
From there, she decided to roll up her sleeves and put her fashion creativity to work for herself.
Without any major backing or a manufacturer, Farnan found a Chicago boutique that wanted to sell some of her designs.
They requested 18 pieces within a two-week time frame.
Farnan spent 20-hour workdays to get the designs to the boutique before the deadline.
The designs sold out and the boutique requested more.
At that point, Farnan realized should couldn’t be a one-person business.
“I knew then that I needed a manufacturer to help,” she said. “There were some growing pains but I took that leap. I was able to get it done. At the time, it was a good problem to have when you are starting out. I realized that I couldn’t sew 14 hours a day.”
Last year — with the business taking off — the coronavirus pandemic hit, posing another obstacle.
With most places closed and people forced to work from home, very few people were buying work clothes.
Farnan made the adjustment,
and designed an at-home line of clothing.
“I had to shelve my spring and summer line last year,” Farnan said. “We started making masks and upscale type sweatsuits. It was cozy for at-home work. We were able to give the customers some options.”
With businesses and social gatherings opening back up, Farnan said she has almost sold out of
her spring and summer line this year.
The Douglasville native said she acquired the discipline to open and maintain a business through her participation in sports.
She was a two-time state champion high jumper and former Alexander record-holder in the event.
Farnan’s success at Alexander led to a scholarship to Clemson where she earned a
business management degree. She met
her boyfriend Scott Pauga, who was a high jumper on the Tigers men’s team.
He also owns his own company in Chicago that refurbishes Apple products.
Farnan said
there was a lot of
‘trial and error’
in starting in the fashion design business. She had
to learn the ins
and outs on the
go.
“It was nerve-racking at
times because
there was a lot
of learning that
I had to do,” she
said. “I went to
three manufacturers and was turned
down by two. There was one that was willing to help me. You can find some kind people in this business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.