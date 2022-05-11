Alexander has bright future with returning starters

Alexander baseball coach Zach Romain called it a ‘fun two weeks,' but unfortunately the team’s season came to an end Monday night on the road.
The Cougars, a fourth seed in the Class 6A playoffs, were swept by Allatoona in a best-of-three quarterfinals appearance.
Allatoona was a No. 2 seed from Region 6-6A.
The Bucs won 12-2 in the opening game and got a 6-0 nightcap win to close out the series.
“We were disappointed in the outcome,” Romain said. “It is never fun when you lose and end the season. We were hoping to play a little better. Offensively we didn’t hit the ball well enough to score runs to win.”
Romain credited the Allatoona pitching staff for some of his team’s misfortunes at the plate.
Allatoona will host Region 6-6A rival Lassiter in one of the semifinal games starting Saturday. Allatoona was region runner-up while Lassiter finished in third place.
Region champion Pope will host Buford in the other semifinals series.
It was sort of a roller coaster season for Alexander as it battled injuries during the early part of the season.
However, the team started to hit its stride in the postseason where it swept the first two series on the road.
“We had an up and down season where we faced a lot of adversity,” Romain said. “It was good to see us play to our potential in the first two rounds of the playoffs. I’m extremely proud of the way we came together in the two rounds of the playoffs. It was a fun couple of weeks.”
It was the first time since 2017 that the Cougars had reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
With several returning starters, Romain is confident the program is headed back in the right direction.
“We learned in the playoffs that we can compete,” he said. “We return a lot of players that play key roles. We are hoping that this playoff run has jump-started the program.”
