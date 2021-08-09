Alexander, Lithia coaches pleased with scrimmage results

It’s back to work for the Alexander and Lithia Springs football teams after having preseason scrimmage games over the weekend.
Alexander hosted Heard County in a scrimmage while Lithia Springs traveled to Newnan.
Alexander won 24-14 with all the scoring coming while the varsity starters were on the field for two full quarters. Both teams’ starters played the opening series of the second half before reserve and JV players were used the rest of the way.
Lithia Springs starters held a 14-7 lead over the Newnan starters before it ended up 14-14 with the reserves finishing the game.
“You are pleased any time the scoreboard says that you won,” Alexander first-year coach Olten Downs said. “I’m glad our guys got a taste of winning.”
Lions coach Corey Jarvis was pleased with his team’s effort on the road against a higher classification opponent.
“We played about as we expected,” Jarvis said. “We are a lot more experienced on offense, and should have scored at least two more times. Our defense played well despite having a lot more new guys on that side of the ball.”
Both teams are off this week before the regular season starts on Aug. 20 against in-county rivals.
Alexander will host Chapel Hill while Lithia Springs takes on Douglas County at newly-renovated Jimmy Johnson Stadium. It will be Douglas County’s first regular season home game in a year.
The Tigers played all of their home games on the road while their stadium was getting renovated with a new state-of-the-art field house.
This Friday, Chapel Hill will play at Hiram for a scrimmage game while Douglas County will host defending Region 6-5A champion New Manchester in a scrimmage.
Downs said this week will be spent making corrections from the scrimmage while next week is devoted to game preparation for Chapel Hill.
“We are going to work on ourselves this week,” Downs said. “Our goal is to keep getting better. We want to be ready when next week comes.”
Downs and Jarvis said there were no major disappointments or surprises that emerged from the scrimmage games.
Both coaches were pleased to escape the scrimmages injury free.
“The beauty of playing last week is that you have two weeks to get ready for your first game,” Downs said. “Our issues are what they are, and there were no major disappointments. We are just going to work on ourselves and get ready for the season.”
Jarvis said the good showing by the starters against Newnan has helped build his team’s confidence.
“Knowing where this program was in the past to seeing this is extremely pleasing,” Jarvis said. “I told the team they have something to be proud of. We went toe-to-toe, and at times, outplayed Newnan. We looked like the more superior team at times.”
