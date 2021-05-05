When Casey Bethel taught in high school, he always started each semester by putting a seed on the desk of each of his new students.
Bethel — the 2017 Georgia Teacher of the Year and current K-12 STEM Coordinator for the Douglas County School System — gave the keynote address Tuesday at Alexander High School during a special ceremony on Georgia Future Educators Signing Day, which is held each year during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Alexander recognized six students who plan to pursue teaching as a career during the ceremony, which was held at the school’s media center.
“Begin today seeing yourself like a seed,” Bethel told the students. “Seeds seem really simple. Everything it takes to be a great, majestic tree already exists within the tree. You don’t have to add anything to it. Everything else is already inside of the amazing tree. Everything it takes to be whatever you want to be already exists inside of you. My job as your teacher is not to pour information into you, but to pull out of you whatever already exists inside of you. Education comes from two latin words squeezed together — educare, ‘e’ means out and ‘ducare’ means pull. Therefore, education means to pull out not to pull in. Your privilege is that you get to pull out of them whatever already exists within.”
Savannah Phillips, Brooke Hamilton, McKindsey Wasno, Brooklyn Morales, Lacey Sexton and Jasmine James all signed certificates of commitment with the Georgia Department of Education to improve the quality of education in Georgia.
Phillips, Morales, and Sexton plan to attend the University of West Georgia, Hamilton will attend Brewton Parker, Wasno will attend Georgia Highlands and James will attend Kennesaw State.
All six successfully completed AHS’ Teaching as a Profession Pathway, which gives them three hours of college credit.
State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods and Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North delivered messages of encouragement via video. Alexander Principal Dr. Chris Small and Assistant Principal Stephen Beatty also spoke at the ceremony.
Brooke Morris taught the six students in the Teaching As a Profession Pathway at AHS.
Morris and Carrie Cochran, who teaches Family and Consumer Sciences, gave the students keepsake bags filled with things “educators love and need every day.” The bags included masks to remind the students “you will be the children’s sense of security,” and clipboards with letters written to them from educators who made an impact in their lives.
“The best part of this profession are the relationships that are made,” Morris said. “I have so much passion for teaching because of the bonds that are formed each year with my students. I love seeing their excitement to learn about the profession and become a teacher themselves. I always hope students will learn from being with me that the most important part of this career is to love kids well and make relationships first and foremost. I cannot wait to watch these students become educators and hopefully join our school system one day!”
“I can still recall several of my teachers and the impact they have had on me is profound,” Cochran said. “I am confident that these future educators will continue to develop their skills and learn their own teaching styles. I look forward to watching them as they mature and graduate into their own careers.”
Four of the students wrote about choosing to become teachers.
Phillips said the Early Childhood Education and Teaching as a Profession Pathways prepared her to become a teacher.
James said she’s known since an early age she wanted to teach and that the teaching pathway at Alexander helped solidify the decision to go into education as a career.
“I want to be that teacher that students talk about over the years, that’s visited by older students, that’s invited to their graduations,” she wrote. “I want to be remembered as the teacher that truly loved her job and her students. Kids deserve that, a teacher that wants to teach. I am beyond excited to start this new chapter in my life and make my younger self proud.”
Like James, Sexton said she knew from an early age she wanted to teach but that it wasn’t until “being thrown into an early childhood class” as a sophomore that she “fell in love with the subject matter.” As a junior, she signed up for the Early Childhood program at West Georgia Technical College where she got to work alongside a teacher.
“I realized it was made for me, everything I love I got to do as a teacher. Someone asked me one day how I could volunteer myself to deal with ‘bad kids’ everyday,” Sexton said. “I replied with ‘bad kids don’t exist, they’re just misunderstood. And maybe I will be the person who can help that child be understood correctly.’ ”
Hamilton said she had great teachers and coaches at Alexander through her involvement with color guard, band, FCA and wrestling.
“In my four years at Alexander High School I’ve been surrounded by wonderful teachers and coaches,” Hamilton wrote. “My teachers have made me smile, laugh and experience joy. I’ve learned to work hard and stay humble through them. My coaches taught me how to be tough and conquer hard challenges. They also keep me on top of my grades. It’s nice to have that company at a school. It makes me want to work hard and stay active in school. Therefore the reason I want to become an educator is so I can spread that positivity, so I can be there giving them the knowledge they need to pass in school and the knowledge they need to pass in life.”
