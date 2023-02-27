The 2023 General Assembly is at its midpoint now at the State Capitol.
Douglas County delegation member, District 67 state Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, is sponsoring two cannabis-related bills in this year’s legislative session.
One bill is tied to a proclamation set by President Biden and another bill would soften penalties for simple marijuana possession within certain parameters.
Alexander explained the intent for the legislation just before this year’s session began.
“According to NORML, there are 27 states that have partially or fully decriminalized some offenses for marijuana possession,” Alexander said. “President Biden’s announcement of pardoning people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana in October was in the hopes that other states will follow. I’ve filed legislation for Georgia to follow the same language outlined in Biden’s pardon on simple possession of marijuana.”
Alexander also responded to an emailed request for comment on the two cannabis-related bills she’s sponsoring.
According to Alexander, HB 387 is the bill that relates to pardons with regard to the offense of simple possession of marijuana through the Pardons and Parole Board.
“This bill is based on the Pardons and Parole bill set by President Biden. President Biden’s proclamation will apply to about 6,500 Americans,” she said.
And HB 388 is legislation that allows for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana to constitute a misdemeanor. There are 11 counties with local decriminalization, meaning low-level possession of cannabis, or misdemeanor possession, is to be punished by a fine and no term of imprisonment or incarceration.
Alexander says that this bill, if passed, will allow decriminalization for the entire state of Georgia.
“Additionally, the ACLU found 50 counties where racial disparities are the largest when it comes to marijuana arrests. One county in Georgia was found to have an extreme racial disparity in their arrest rates, with African-Americans being 97.2 times more likely to be arrested for possession of marijuana. Arrest statistics and marijuana possession account for more than 90% of all forms of marijuana arrests and Georgia ranks sixth for marijuana arrest drug charges,” she said.
Alexander added that young men and women are receiving an arrest record for possession of marijuana while there are rapid changes in 50 states on marijuana.
“There are over 20 states that have fully legalized marijuana and over 30 states that have decriminalized marijuana. Additionally, marijuana is less dangerous than alcohol and prescribed pain medications. Also, [decriminalization] reduces marijuana-related arrests. And there are some therapeutic benefits such as stress, anxiety, and pain relief.”
Alexander noted that there are several federal bills in Congress on treating veterans with PTSD through cannabis. Additionally, there are several bills drafted in Congress to reschedule cannabis.
“My purpose for these bills is to begin preparation in drafting legislation on these bills in Georgia based on fast-moving legislation in Congress for the rescheduling of marijuana at the federal level,” Alexander said.
Alexander said that status of the two bills currently is that “these meetings have only been assigned to a committee.”
Alexander added that there is still more proposed related legislation in the works.
“I’m also working on some additional bills on reforming the legalization of marijuana. Georgia voters approved the 2022 primary ballot question on marijuana by 80.51% supporting adult-use cannabis legalization.”
Alexander also has HR 110, a House Study Committee on Election Integrity. She conducted her first hearing in front of the committee on February 21. The day before that Alexander received the “Legislator of the Year” award from the AKA’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.
Alexander was first elected in 2012. Recent redistricting maps altered her district, taking her out of Paulding County, but adding in more of Douglas County.
