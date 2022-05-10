A student at Alexander High School was stabbed by another student early Tuesday, leaving the school on lockdown for much of the morning.
The stabbing suspect was still on the run as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to Portia Lake, public information director for Douglas County Schools.
Another person was being questioned, Lake said late Tuesday.
A helicopter hovered over woods near the school as parents lined up to get their children after a two-hour lockdown ended at around 10:15 a.m. Neighboring Bill Arp Elementary was also placed on lockdown, Lake said.
The victim was rushed to the hospital and his name and condition were not immediately released.
Douglas County Schools Police Chief Tracey Whaley said the stabbing happened near the school cafeteria and was captured on school surveillance video. He said authorities were still working to determine a motive for the stabbing but they believed that a conflict off campus led to the crime.
Whaley said that rumors on social media about a gun being involved were not true.
Alexander Principal Chris Small said in a recorded message to parents Tuesday evening that counselors would be ready to assist students as they returned to classes Wednesday.
