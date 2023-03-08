It seems the Lee County Trojans are playing with a chip on their shoulders as they prepare for Friday’s state title game.
The Trojans will meet No. 2-ranked Alexander in an 8 p.m. contest at the Macon Coliseum.
Before the start of the GHSA playoffs, Lee County wasn’t ranked in the final polls.
Lee County is the Region 1-6A champion and has only three losses on the season.
The Trojans come into the final game of the season on a six-game winning streak.
‘Make’em believe’ is our new T-shirt,” Lee County coach Kirven Davis told the Albany Herald. “Defense is always our game plan, but I’m trying to get the guys to see the bigger picture this week. We are representing the South this week, our style against the Atlanta style of play. I’ve probably had a hundred coaches call me the last couple of days to wish us good luck and tell us that we were representing South Georgia.”
Alexander coach Jason Slate acknowledged that Lee County is a forcible opponent.
“Their guys understand their roles,” Slate said. “Certain guys on their team are responsible for certain roles. They are a really good team. They are truly a team.”
This is Alexander’s first trip to the championship contest.
During the 2020-21 season, the Trojans advanced to the semifinals when the current group of seniors were sophomores.
They got a chance to experience the Trojans’ playoff run.
Davis is hoping that experience will be an advantage.
“I keep my JV players around just for that reason,” Davis said. “They get to experience the big games with us and then they are not as wide-eyed when they get there. I joke that we have the best scout team in the state but our JV is our scout team and they give us the look we need to get ready. They are the best.”
Alexander played a tough non-region schedule against some top Georgia and out-of-state teams.
Slate said the schedule was put together for the team to make a playoff run.
“I don’t think the previous year schedule prepared us,” Slate said. “We have been on the road a lot this season. We’ve stayed in hotels and played all different types of teams. We have played at different places all year.”
Alexander beat Etowah 56-53 Saturday at the University of West Georgia in the semifinals to advance.
Lee County is mostly known for its football and baseball prowess, however, the Trojans have knocked off some top opponents to reach the finals.
The Trojans beat 10th-ranked Blessed Trinity 65-61 in the quarterfinals and then beat No 4-ranked Lanier 49-48 in the semifinals at the University of West Georgia.
“They real defense defense,” Slate said. “They will rebound the ball. Lee County is a tough team.”
