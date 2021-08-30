Heather Miller teaches at Alexander High School. Last year she opted not to let the sequestered time during the pandemic pass unproductively and instead used it to research and write her first novel.
Released in mid-July “ ‘Thou I Be Mute” is a historical novel based upon the lives of John and Sarah Ridge, a compelling tale that urges readers to listen to the story of a couple who heard the Cherokee.
Miller has spent 23 years teaching her students the author’s craft, according to a press release issued by her publisher.
“Now, she’s writing it herself, hearing voices from the past.... Heather’s work appeals to those fascinated by their own family’s genealogy, discovering a common humanity from their descendants’ struggles,” the release reads. “Heather recreates, reinvents, and transcribes voices from the past—defining the ‘why’ behind the choices of these unknown heroes and heroines. By doing so, history’s relevance resurfaces to address our country’s present situations and eclectic peoples.”
Miller, contacted by phone, said she started work in the fall of 2019 during a fiction class she was taking as part of a master’s degree program and kept working on it after the class was finished. Once the pandemic hit, when she wasn’t teaching, she was working on the book.
“It’s the political precursor to the Trail of Tears and it’s as historically accurate as I could make it — lots and lots of research,” she said.
Miller said that the narrative for the story is told in dual timelines, and in a frame narrative. The hindsight character, Clarinda, narrates her parents’ story in 1857. Then, the narrative flashes back to 1818.
Miller, who teaches American Literature at Alexander, said historical fiction is the area she feels most comfortable working in and she’s now working on a sequel to the first book.
“I love the long form; the weave of lots of layers,” she said. “Not just character, but [also] the history.”
Miller shared her approach to the project that proved successful.
“I wrote the book I wanted to read,” she said. “It’s been such a journey and so much fun.”
After some time spent to find a publisher Miller pitched the book to Defiance Publishing in Conroe, Texas, north of Houston. They were enthusiastic and wanted to read more.
She also sought and was able to obtain approval from some descendants of characters in the story, which was important to her to do, she said.
She signed with Defiance, and after a year of phone and email contact, finally met them face-to-face at a recent signing event in Texas, she said.
In addition to some future library visits to promote the book Miller has an upcoming appearance this fall, she says, at the Chieftains Museum in Rome, Georgia.
“That is the
Ridge house; the characters in my novel lived there for a time, along with Major Ridge, who is my main character’s father, also very politically active, [he] fought with General Jackson at Horseshoe Bend in Alabama.”
Miller says the book can be purchased at Barnes and Noble and Amazon as an eBook and in paperback. And an audio book version will be released soon.
Miller grew up in Gwinnett County and attended the University of West Georgia before becoming a teacher. Her husband is a Carroll County firefighter.
To learn more, visit Miller’s website at heathermillerauthor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.