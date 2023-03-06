For the second year in a row, all five high schools in Douglas County were among 273 schools around the state to receive AP Honor Schools recognition from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Feb. 16. These honors reflect achievement and participation on the Advanced Placement (AP) tests administered by the College Board during Spring 2022.
Chapel Hill, Douglas County and New Manchester high schools each earned recognition as AP Access and Support Schools. This honor goes to schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identify as African American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher. These three schools were among 80 in the state to receive this honor.
In addition to being named AP Access and Support Schools, DCHS and NMHS joined Lithia Springs High School in being named AP Expansion Schools. This distinction is awarded to AP schools that saw at least 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2021 to May 2022 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2020. Eighty-four schools from around the state also received this recognition.
Four DCSS schools were named AP STEM Schools. Alexander, Chapel Hill, Douglas County and Lithia Springs high schools each earned this honor for having a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. This honor was given to 187 schools around the state.
"We are proud that the AP exam scores for Douglas County School System students have improved every year for several years,” says Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Melanie Manley. “Our teachers and administrators are working hard to refine instruction and preparation. We hope to continue improving our exam scores to have schools recognized in additional categories next year.”
Superintendent Trent North also celebrates educators and administrators for fostering a culture of excellence.
“Recognizing all our high schools as AP Honors Schools is a prestigious honor,“ North said. “As a school system that cultivates a culture of learning, we are proud to offer motivated students an additional opportunity to get a head start on college. We applaud the hard-working students, their dedicated families, and the outstanding educators who helped make this accomplishment possible.”
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. In addition, GaDOE began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.
