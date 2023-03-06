AP Honors

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North views the Anatomage Table at Chapel Hill High School. All five high schools in Douglas County were among 273 schools around the state to receive AP Honor Schools recognition.

5 Douglas County high schools earn AP Honors

 DCSS/Special

For the second year in a row, all five high schools in Douglas County were among 273 schools around the state to receive AP Honor Schools recognition from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Feb. 16. These honors reflect achievement and participation on the Advanced Placement (AP) tests administered by the College Board during Spring 2022.

Chapel Hill, Douglas County and New Manchester high schools each earned recognition as AP Access and Support Schools. This honor goes to schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identify as African American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher. These three schools were among 80 in the state to receive this honor.

Trending Videos