All five high schools in Douglas County received recognition on one or more lists of 2021 AP Honor Schools announced by State School Superintendent Richard Woods last week.
The honors reflect achievement and/or participation on the AP tests administered by the College Board last spring, according to Georgia Department of Education (DOE).
Chapel Hill was best among the five schools in Douglas, earning spots on three AP Honors lists.
“I’m very impressed with the students because it was administered under unusual circumstances,” Chapel Hill Principal Nicole Watson said. “Our students pressed through it and performed at a high level. They certainly kept their focus.”
When the tests were administered, schools across the state were in remote learning because of the the coronavirus pandemic.
Chapel Hill, Douglas County and New Manchester were three of 84 schools in the state named to the 2021 AP Access and Support Schools list.
This honor is given to schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identify themselves as African-American or Hispanic, according to the DOE.
The other criteria for making the list is that 30% of all AP exams earn a score of 3 or higher for that category.
Lithia Springs was named to the AP Expansion School list, which included 24 schools throughout the state.
Schools on the AP Expansion School list showed 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2019 through May 2020 with a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2019.
Alexander, Chapel Hill and New Manchester were named AP STEM Schools, which is an honor given to schools having a minimum of five students to test in at least four AP STEM courses.
Chapel Hill was also named an AP STEM Achievement School, which is an honor given to schools having a minimum of five students who tested in as least four AP STEM courses with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
“I feel our AP teachers go above and beyond what is required to make sure our AP students are prepared,” Watson said. “I feel our students are very consistent in what they do in the classroom.”
Melanie Manley, DCSS assistant superintendent of student achievement, said the school system has improved each of the last seven years.
“We are especially proud of the Class of 2020 for their perseverance during the pandemic,” Manley said. “Our teachers and administrators are working hard to refine instruction and preparation. We hope to continue improving our exam scores so that we have schools recognized in additional categories next year.”
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one way that Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level. Students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.
The Georgia Department of Education began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008. Georgia’s public school class of 2020 is ranked 17th in the nation for its pass rate on AP exams.
Last May, Chapel Hill earned the highest spot in the county among the top high schools in the state, according to a national study.
U.S. News & World Report’s List of Best High Schools in America ranked Chapel Hill No. 89 among Georgia high schools, putting the school in the top 21% of the 418 high schools ranked in the state.
“We have continued to provide a nurturing culture of high expectations,” Watson said. “We have made those high expectations a part of our daily routine.”
