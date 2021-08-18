The wait is over.
Friday Night Lights return with a full schedule of games featuring county teams.
Two county rivalry games highlight Week 1 of the schedule as Douglas County hosts Lithia Springs in the county’s oldest rivalry.
Chapel Hill makes the short trek to Alexander in a matchup featuring the two new coaches in the area.
“I’m very excited and can’t wait for the season,” said Douglas County coach Johnny White, who enters his sixth season at the school. “I’m really excited about this group.”
Last season all five schools made the state playoffs, which was the first time that happened in county history.
New Manchester is coming off its first region championship and will open the season on the road at Carrollton, which is also coming off a region championship.
Olten Downs will make his debut as the Alexander coach when the Cougars host Chapel Hill, which will be the debut for new Panthers coach Brad Stephenson
Both coaches have won region championships, and Downs led Creekside to the 2014 state title before spending time as an assistant for the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Southern Eagles.
He coached the last two years at Westover High in Albany.
Stephens also brings an impressive resume to Chapel Hill after having a successful stint at South Atlanta High.
He lead the Hornets to their first region title last year, and had the program in the playoffs in four of the five seasons he was at the Atlanta city school.
For the seniors in the county and all over the state, it will be their last first game of the season in their high school career.
Douglas County High senior defensive back Samson Isreal said he is more excited than nervous about Friday’s game.
“I want to build off last year’s team,” Isreal said. “We have goals as a team. I’m definitely excited about my senior year. I’m ready.”
Douglas County doesn’t expect Lithia Springs to be the pushover it has been in the last six meetings. The Tigers won those games by an average of 31 points.
“They have a better team than last year,” Isreal said. “We know it will be a good game.”
Corey Jarvis is in his third season at Lithia Springs and has led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances — the program’s only two state playoff berths in school history.
“This is not the same Lithia team when I first got to the county,” White said. “Jarvis has gotten them so much better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.