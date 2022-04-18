All five high schools in Douglas County received an AP Honor Schools recognition announced by State School Superintendent Richard Woods on March 31.
These honors reflect achievement and/or participation on the AP (Advanced Placement) tests administered by the College Board during spring of 2021.
2022 AP Access and Support Schools (65 schools named out of 472 public high schools in Georgia)
Chapel Hill, Douglas County, Lithia Springs and New Manchester High Schools earned recognition as AP Access and Support Schools, an honor given to schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic AND 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
2022 AP STEM Schools (171 schools named out of 472 public high schools in Georgia)
Alexander was named an AP STEM School, an honor given to schools having a minimum of five students who tested in at least four AP STEM courses.
“We are proud that AP exam scores for our students continue to improve each year. We are especially proud that with so many changes we persevered without lowering expectations,” said Melanie Manley, assistant superintendent of student achievement for the school system. “Our teachers and administrators work hard to refine instruction and prepare the students for success. We hope to continue improving our AP exam scores so that we have schools recognized in additional categories next year.”
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. GaDOE began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.
