The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, and the mayors and city councils in Douglasville, Villa Rica and Austell have all announced plans to increase their tax rates.
All five governments will hold hearings on their millage rates later this month. All five are advertising millage rates that are above the rollback rate.
The tax digest, or value of all taxable property, increased again this year, meaning those whose assessed property values increase will pay more in taxes unless governments adjust their tax rates lower to bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year.
The state considers anything above the rollback rate to be a tax increase, and Georgia law requires three public hearings to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the proposed increases.
The City of Douglasville is advertising a millage rate of 7.711 mills, up from the 7.211 mills adopted last year. The 7.711 mills the city is proposing is an increase of 14.17% over the rollback rate of 6.754.
The city said in a press release that the new Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement with the county in 2022 required some of the increase in the millage rate taxpayers will see this year.
The owner of a home in the city with a fair market value of $350,000 will see their city taxes increase by approximately $133.98 for the year, according to the city’s press release.
The Douglasville City Council will hold public hearings at the conference center on the millage rate on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. The millage rate is scheduled to be adopted at a called meeting on Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is advertising a millage rate of 12.563 mills, which is the same rate adopted last year. That rate is 11.13% above the rollback rate of 11.305 mills.
The owner of a home with a fair market value of $200,000 will see an extra $100.64 in property taxes owed to the county this year and a homeowner with a non-homestead property valued at $225,000 will pay $113.22 more in taxes, according to the county.
The Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings at the courthouse on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and again on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. The millage is scheduled to be adopted at the Aug. 30 meeting.
The Douglas County Board of Education is advertising a millage rate of 18.99 mills, an increase of 2.37% over the rollback rate of 18.551. The owner of a home valued at $300,000 will pay approximately $52.68 more in taxes with the increase and the owner of a non-homestead property valued at $450,000 will pay $79.02 in additional taxes, according to the school system.
The Board of Education will hold public hearings on the millage rate at the school system’s central office on Veterans Memorial Highway on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. and on Aug. 21 at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The City of Villa Rica is advertising a millage rate of 6.25 mills that is 7.35% above the 5.822 mills rollback rate.
The Villa Rica City Council will hold public hearings on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.
The City of Austell is advertising a millage rate that is 1.47% over the rollback rate. Austell will hold public hearings on the millage Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.
