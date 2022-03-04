An Alpharetta woman has been arrested in connection to a New Year’s Eve shooting in Douglasville that left a teen dead.
Madison Boden, 21, was charged with aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity stemming from a Dec. 31 house party shooting.
Four other individuals were previously charged in the murder that occurred around midnight on Dec. 31 on Deering Court in Douglasville.
Douglasville police have charged Jhabre Wilson, 17, and Davion White, 20, with murder and other related charges.
Two female teenagers — Zorree Peeples, 18, and Karea Cowvins, 17 — have been charged with aggravated assault (party to a crime charges).
Wilson, White, Peeples and Cowvins have also been charged with street gang violation.
According to an arrest warrant, Boden provided White with a gun that contributed to the death of the Douglas County High student at the party.
During a January news conference, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said that the New Year’s Eve party was attended by 70-100 people, mostly teenagers at a rented house on Deering Court.
Sparks said word of the party, which included that alcohol and drugs were involved, spread on social media.
According to another arrest warrant, Cowvins introduced Peeples to White and Wilson.
At some point, four suspects from Cobb County, arrived at the party in a vehicle driven by Peeples.
After staying at the party for some time, the four suspects began to drive away, according to Sparks. At least two people in the car were armed and began shooting back towards the direction of the party, according to Sparks.
One of the bullets struck and killed the 15-year-old victim, according to Sparks.
Boden, Peeples, Cowvins and Wilson are all in jail without bond, according to county jail records. White was arrested in Oklahoma and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
