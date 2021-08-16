Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.