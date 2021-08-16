A scrimmage Friday night between Douglas County High School and New Manchester High School was cut short due to what the school system is calling an “altercation.”
Portia Lake, spokesperson for the Douglas County School System, said no one was injured and no arrests were made at the event that took place at DCHS.
Some in attendance described students walking around all night in mobs that eventually got out of hand.
There were rumors on social media that someone had a gun. However, Lake said those rumors were unfounded.
“No guns were pulled during any event taking place at Douglas County High School Friday evening,” Lake said.
DCSS has its own police force, but Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson told the Sentinel city police officers were called in for “crowd control.”
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North released a statement Saturday night on the incident.
“The Douglas County School System and the Douglas County School System Police Department are investigating an altercation that occurred during a football game Friday evening,” North wrote. “The incident did not involve a shooting. No injuries were reported.
“The safety and health of our students, staff, and visitors will always be our top priority. Campus administrators and district safety personnel are on duty to ensure everyone has a safe environment during all athletic events. We expect all Douglas County students and visitors to represent our community and district at the highest level when on our campuses.
“District administrators are swiftly addressing the matter in a manner that aligns with our school system’s mission and values. Students found violating the Douglas County School System Student of Conduct will face disciplinary action.”
