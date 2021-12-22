Marcel and Chanel Brown went through the stages of shock and disbelief when they got the diagnosis about their first born.
However, the young Douglasville couple knew they couldn’t dwell in self pity if they were going to be supportive parents to their son.
A few months after their second child, a daughter, was born, the Browns got the news that their first born, Ayden, was diagnosed with autism and epilepsy.
“We went through that grieving process,” Chanel said. “You have those dreams and hopes of what life would be like for your child. You still keep those same dreams but take a different trajectory in getting them there.”
Being an educator gave Chanel the hope and knowledge that she and Marcel could carve out the best path for Ayden, who is now 5.
Chanel teaches at Brighten Academy, and decided to enroll him there. They didn’t want all of his classes to be centered on a special needs curriculum.
It has proven to be the right move for Ayden and his family.
“I want everybody at the school to figure it out, and learn how to reach him,” Chanel said. “It forced the teachers to grow and meet the needs of all the kids. There were some rough patches. I think we have gotten through it. I’ve heard so many teachers say that Ayden has taught us so much.”
Brown decided to chronicle Ayden’s journey and inspire other parents of special needs children.
She wrote a book entitled ‘Amazing Ayden’ to support parents.
“We had a lot of support from family and friends throughout the entire process,” Brown said. “We believe in the process of exposing your kids to the right type of resources to help. We believe in the village process.”
Transplants from Chicago, Brown said their family has found a home in Douglasville.
Marcel took a job as an officer with the Douglasville Police Department because of its community policing philosophy. He has since moved up to detective with DPD.
“Marcel loves his job here,” Chanel Brown said. “He loves being involved in the community. I love teaching here and living in the same community. I love going to the store and seeing families that I have taught.”
Brown said one of the things she is hoping to change in education, especially for special needs students, is giving parents a voice.
“Often times the parents’ voices go unheard,” she said.
The couple has started a nonprofit called Broken Pieces.
“Sometimes things are not like we want them,” Brown said. “We know all the pieces are there, and with the right adhesive, they can go back together.”
Brown said it has been their faith that helped get them through the early stages of accepting Ayden’s diagnosis.
“There was some pain and disappointment,” Brown said. “We wouldn’t be here without our faith. We realize that God chose him for us. God has revealed that Ayden will be fine.”
Although Ayden has had several medical procedures, he continues to progress.
He has gone from low functioning to moderate functioning. Ayden now talks in sentences.
Brown said she encourages families to push past the pride stage to get towards acceptance.
“I understand both sides as a teacher and as a parent,” Brown said. “You’ve got to put that pride aside. Most parents don’t want to accept the their child might be different. You have to find those resources that will help.”
