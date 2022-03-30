Amy McCoy fosters change through involvement

When Amy McCoy returned home from one year of college in Mississippi, she began working as a drill sergeant in a state prison.
Looking to change career fields, McCoy listened to her parents about becoming a real estate agent.
She decided to set up her business in Douglas County after obtaining her real estate license.
“I wanted to start in a county where I knew nothing about it,” McCoy said.
The only thing she knew about the county was the McDonald’s on Highway 5 where she would occasionally make a stop.
Now, after nine years of being a broker/owner, McCoy is a big part of the Douglas County community.
She is an active member in the county’s Chamber of Commerce.
“I wanted to get involved,” McCoy said. “I now feel like I’m a part of the Douglas County community. I wanted to help make changes.”
She said a strong Chamber is important to the stabilization of a community.
“I love the Chamber,” she said. “It is essential for a county’s survival. I 100% support it.”
Two years ago, she ran for a seat on the county’s Board of Commissioners.
Some of her political aspiration came after getting to know the late Congressman John Lewis.
They were neighbors when she lived in Atlanta.
“I saw some firsthand experiences of inequities and wanted to make a difference,” McCoy said. “People were willing to listen and help make those changes. You have to speak up. I feel that I’ve been a part of that positive growth.”
She said Douglas County is a special place.
McCoy, with My Hometown Realty Group, sits on several realty boards. She said she hasn’t ruled out running for political office again in the future.
“My involvement comes from serving and helping a community,” she said. “I’m not sure what my political future holds. You have to have that voice and willingness to make a change.”
