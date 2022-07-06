The Georgia Department of Agriculture granted Douglas County Animal Services (DCAS) $10,000 to help with the spay/neuter program cost.
The county government announced the grant in a release Tuesday.
In the past, DCAS had requested $5,000. This year, Douglas County Animal Services Director Vanessa Francikowski applied for double the amount to help supplement funds, due to cancelation of the Spay/Neuter Gala because of COVID.
“DCAS continues to strive for excellence in the animal welfare world,” said Director Vanessa Francikowski, Douglas County Animal Services.
“This money is needed to sustain shelter surgeries regularly.” Francikowski added, “as an applicant, I submitted an essay on our needs and progress, as determined by our community’s needs and the progress we have made over the past few years.”
The Georgia Department of Agriculture annually opens a grant application for their Sterilization Program.
The grant’s sole purpose is to alter animals in the shelter before adoption.
Funding is awarded based on the highest priority grant proposals. A grant review committee assesses grant applications.
The grant review committee considers factors, including, but not limited to, the following: targeting of significant animal populations, ability to increase surgery numbers, cost-benefit ratio, a record of grant applicant, and sustainability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.